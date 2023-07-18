The Warning Selected As Ambassadors For New Pepsi Black Campaign

The Warning - Photo courtesy of Lava/Republic Records

Pepsi Black has named The Warning as ambassadors for its new campaign, “¿A Que Te Sabe Pepsi Black?” This marks the first collaboration between the Monterrey, Mexico hard rock sister-trio and Pepsi. You can watch the first commercial here.

The “¿A Que Te Sabe Pepsi Black?” campaign aims to celebrate those who take risks and break barriers. It’s an invitation to step out of your comfort zone, challenge conventions, and dare to discover new flavors and sensations. The band notably join Mariana Bo as well as Lobo Estepario and RC of the Freestyle Master Series 2023 as brand ambassadors.

In addition, The Warning recently released the single “MORE”, co-written by the band with Anton Delost (who also produced the track) & Niko Rubio. Earning considerable critical acclaim from the likes of UPSET, Consequence of Sound, and more, Atwood Magazine exclaimed, “‘MORE’ shows the band branching out sonically, with guitars and cascading harmonies reminiscent of the English rockers, and it all works in their favor, expanding their musical landscape. It’s a fun alt-rock song perfect for summertime.”

As previously reported, The Warning hit the road for the “ERROR World Tour” in support of “MORE” and their full-length debut album, ERROR, out now via LAVA/Republic Records. The album amassed over 110 million-plus streams and attracted reams of positive reviews.

The band concluded US, UK, and EU legs with sold out headlines shows, festivals and with dates supporting Muse and Royal Blood. Up next, the band continues to tour US with dates supporting Guns N’ Roses and fall headline runs in Mexico and LATAM. Visit the band’s official website for further information.

The Warning: 2023 live dates:

Aug 10 – The Stone Pony – Asbury Park, NJ

Aug 11 – Brighton Music Hall – Boston, MA

Aug 12 – Le Studio TD – Montreal, QC

Aug 13 – The Axis Club – Toronto, ON

Aug 15 – Bogart’s – Cincinnati, OH

Aug 16 – Shelter – Detroit, MI

Aug 17 – Deluxe @ Old National Centre – Indianapolis, IN

Aug 19 – Bottom Lounge – Chicago, IL

Sept 12 – Guns N’ Roses (Support) – Knoxville, TN

Sept 15 – Guns N’ Roses (Support) – Hollywood, FL

Oct 7 – Royal Center – Bogota, Columbia

Oct 10 – Club Chocolate – Santiago, Chile

Oct 21 – Teatro Diana – Guadalajara, MX

Oct 28 – Pepsi Center – CDMX, MX

2024 live dates:

Feb 4-10 – Shiprocked – Miami, FL