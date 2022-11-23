Thomas Rhett Earns 20th No.1 With ‘Half of Me’

Thomas Rhett - Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Country superstar Thomas Rhett has reached a career milestone, earning his 20th chart-topping hit in less than 10 years with “Half of Me (feat. Riley Green).”

Off his critically-acclaimed sixth album Where We Started (The Valory Music Co.), the song topped both the Billboard and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts this week, making it the longest active consecutive No.1 streak on the Country Aircheck chart.

Thomas Rhett - 20 Number One Songs

“20 No.1s in 10 years is mind-blowing,” said Thomas Rhett. “The support since 2012 by radio, songwriters, my team, and all the fans has been incredible. This is insane and I’m so grateful for this wild ride! I can’t wait to see what the next decade has in store.”

In 2013, Thomas Rhett scored his first No.1 single, “It Goes Like This.” He wrote the track with his father Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip, and Jimmy Robbins, standing out as the first No.1 song written by a father and son. From there, Thomas Rhett began racking up the hits including the record-breaking “Die A Happy Man,” before collaborating on chart toppers like “Craving You (feat. Maren Morris),” “Beer Can’t Fix (feat. Jon Pardi),” and “Be A Light (feat. Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin & Keith Urban),” to raise money for MusicCares.

Earlier this month, Rhett revealed US tour dates for his Home Team Tour 23, produced by Live Nation, presented by Dos Primos Tequila, and Fueled by Marathon.

Known for his “bombastic, good time energy” (Esquire) after kicking off 2023 in Canada, the summer tour will begin May 4 in Des Moines, IA at Wells Fargo Arena with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith, and end at Thomas Rhett’s hometown Nashville, TN, at Bridgestone Arena on September 23, 2023.

“Being on the road is one of my favorite places to be,” said Thomas Rhett. “I can’t wait to see the joy on y’alls faces next year and with my buddies Cole Swindell and Nate Smith. We’re definitely gonna have a good time.”

