Thomas Rhett’s Acoustic Remake Kicks Off Amazon Music’s Country Music Month

Amazon Music has launched an array of special programming in its Country Music Month, emphasizing the broad church of country music with its 2022 theme of We Are Country.

A month-long succession of Amazon Original songs begins with a customized version of country hero Thomas Rhett’s “Half of Me,” reimagined as an acoustic version for the series and featuring Riley Green. Next in the sequence will be Zach Bryan’s “Burn, Burn, Burn – Demo Version (Amazon Original)” on October 14, Walker Hayes’ “AA – Demo Version (Amazon Original)” on October 21, Lily Rose’s cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark” (October 21), and Corey Kent’s reworking of Post Malone’s “Better Now” on October 28.

Throughout October, Amazon Music listeners can listen to the weekly livestream conversation Country Class – Group Thread, which gathers a panel of artists, creators, industry notables, and entrepreneurs to discuss the meaning of We Are Country, and talk about their own achievements. The first episode featured Frank Ray, Drew Green, and Conner Smith, and upcoming shows will feature Reyna Roberts, Willie Jones, Lily Rose, Morgan Wade, and Priscilla Block. The series airs every Monday in October at 6pm PDT/9pm EDT via Twitch.

‘Country music is not a monolith’

Michelle Tigard Kammerer, head of country music at Amazon Music, says: “Country music is not a monolith. We Are Country celebrates the fact that country artists and country fans cannot be solely defined as one person, one demographic, or one segment of the population. We are excited to share our diverse programming across all of the Amazon Music country verticals throughout October and beyond.”

Adds Emily Cohen Belote, Amazon Music’s principal music curator: “Artists such as Breland have increased global monthly streams by over 480% month-over-month after being selected for the Breakthrough program from Amazon Music, with hit singles such as ‘Praise the Lord’ (featuring Thomas Rhett) getting added to the Country Heat playlist and station. We are thrilled to see the continued streaming growth across Amazon Music.”

The Country Heat playlist, Amazon’s flagship, global country playlists, continues to reach millions of listeners worldwide. New Country Heat Weekly podcast episodes, with hosts Amber Anderson and Kelly Sutton, will arrive throughout October, offering in-depth conversations with Ashley McBryde (already available), Mickey Guyton (October 13), Sam Williams (20), and Elle King (27).