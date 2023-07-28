Tim McGraw Announces Extensive ‘Standing Room Only Tour’ For 2024

Tim McGraw performs at the Sunset Strip's Whisky A Go Go on July 24. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA

Tim McGraw has announced his extensive, headlining 2024 Standing Room Only Tour. The country superstar, winner of three Grammys, 21 ACM Awards, and 14 CMA Awards, revealed the news at an intimate, fans-only preview concert at the Whisky a Go Go on L.A.’s Sunset Strip on Monday (24).

The tour, produced by Live Nation, will visit arenas in more than 30 cities, beginning on March 14 next year in Jacksonville, FL. The schedule continues over some three and half months, coming to a conclusion in Phoenix on June 27. McGraw’s special guest will be Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Carly Pearce, the 2021 CMA Female Vocalist of the Year and 2022 ACM Awards Female Artist of the Year.

The high-production shows will feature McGraw’s biggest hits across more than three decades, as well as songs from his forthcoming 17th studio album, also to be titled Standing Room Only and released on August 25 by Big Machine Records and McGraw Music. The title song is currently a Top 15 hit on the country airplay charts. It’s the much-anticipated follow-up to 2020’s Here On Earth, which debuted on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart at No.1.

Says McGraw: “I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans. We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.” All tickets for the shows, including VIP packages, go on sale on August 4 at 10am local time in each market. For full details of the tour itinerary and ticket links, visit McGraw’s website.

Pearce, for her part, recently released her collaboration with Chris Stapleton, the single “We Don’t Fight Anymore.” She posted on her social media: “My ’90s country music heart is SO excited to be joining @thetimmcgraw on the #StandingRoomOnly Tour next year! I can’t wait to see y’all out on the road in 2024.”

Pre-order Standing Room Only, which is released on August 25.