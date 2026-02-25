Tori Amos Shares ‘Stronger Together’ From New LP ‘In Times Of Dragons’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Shortly after announcing the arrival of her 18th studio album, In Times of Dragons, Tori Amos has unveiled the project’s first single, “Stronger Together.” The singer’s new LP will be released on May 1 via Universal/Fontana.

Featuring backing vocals from her daughter Tash, “Stronger Together” is a mesmerizing downtempo song built around eerie, lurking synthesizers and Amos’ signature vocal delivery. She sings: “We’ve been trapped in darkness/ But you know all about it/ I said purgatory/ That’s just the start of the story.”

The LP features 10 unique characters, each of which is associated with a song on the album. “Stronger Together” introduces The Daughter.

Regarding the new album and first single, Amos explained: “In Times of Dragons is a story that parables the current dangerous times we are in—where democracy itself is on the line. As I’m fleeing from the character that is my sadistic billionaire Lizard Demon husband, I came across people I had not been allowed to see in years, and they had not wanted to see me because of the relationship I found myself in. To avoid being captured and dragged back to the Lizard Demon’s penthouse, I run to the deep south of the US to throw him and his henchman off my trail. One of the many characters I meet on the journey is The Daughter. We spend time and sing together.

“‘Stronger Together’ is the culmination of our relationship as it is transformed with The Daughter choosing to stand by me no matter what challenges lay ahead. Whatever we will face in the future, we make a vow to each other that we’re Stronger Together.”

Alongside the album, Amos is also gearing up for her largest tour in a decade, with stops across the United States and Europe. The European leg of the tour will kick off in Sheffield, UK on April 8 before concluding in Vilnius, Lithuania on May 30. The United States leg will begin on July 7 in West Palm Beach, and will hit New York City, Austin, Boston, Los Angeles, and many more before concluding in Seattle, Washington on September 2.

