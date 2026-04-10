Towa Bird Announces New Album, ‘Gentleman’

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Towa Bird’s sophomore album is on the way. Her new album Gentleman is out on May 15 and will be released digitally and on vinyl, which can be preordered now.

Bird has shared a couple of tastes on Gentleman so far. In late March, Bird released the single “Dirty Habit,” a satirical look at the rich kids of the Hollywood elite. The track was co-written by Renée Rapp, Patrick Wimberly, and Julio Tavarez, and features a music video depicting Bird roaming a city street at night. A month before that, she shared the “Gentleman,” the lead single from the album.

“The Gentleman isn’t a stage persona,” says Bird. “It’s a cultural lifestyle (e.g. Ziggy Stardust, IGOR, Silk Sonic) that represents a whole world that I want this album, myself and my fans to live in. The boys want to be the gentleman and the girls want to be with the gentleman. If the last album was a pub, this is a cocktail bar. If the last album was a white tank, this is a double-breasted suit.”

Towa Bird - Dirty Habit (Official Music Video)

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Gentleman comes after a busy, successful period for Bird. She spent much of 2024 on the road, opening for Rapp and opening for Billie Eilish at a smattering of dates, including at one of Eilish’s shows at the Kia Forum. The album was ultimately recorded between Los Angeles and Brooklyn. “In a lot of ways this record feels like a conversation with me, and a reflection of my personality and the body I inhabit. I love that all these songs sound like how I look,” Bird says.

2024 also saw the release of Bird’s debut album, American Hero, which features songs like “Drain Me!,” “Ew,” and “Wild Heart.” Said Bird when the album was released, “These songs are me being completely honest about queer love and all its essence; there’s a lot of yearning and vulnerability and dealing with difficult emotions.”

Listen to Towa Bird’s “Dirty Habit” here.