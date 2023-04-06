The Tragically Hip’s Greatest Hits Comp ‘Yer Favourites’ Set For Vinyl Debut

The Tragically Hip - 'Yer Favourites' cover artwork courtesy of Universal Music Group Canada

The Tragically Hip’s best-selling greatest hits compilation, Yer Favourites, will be available on vinyl for the first time ever on June 2. Originally released digitally and as a two-CD set on November 8, 2005, Yer Favourites, for which tracks were selected by the band’s fans directly via the official website, has soared past Diamond status at 14X Platinum (Diamond is 10X Platinum) and has over half a billion streams globally. The Tragically Hip is now the first Canadian band to achieve four Diamond-certified albums. Yer Favourites is the second best-selling compilation album ever in Canada only behind The Beatles’ 1.

As a nod to fans for their continued support and in the lead-up to the band’s fast-approaching 40th anniversary in 2024, the Yer Favourites vinyl release will be split into two double LP sets on 180g vinyl, Volume #1 and Volume #2, each packaged in a single sleeve in an effort to reduce packaging and make the release more affordable for fans. Yer Favourites has been entirely remastered for 2023 and now includes the original versions from Fully Completely that were not found on the CD version of the album released in 2005. This special vinyl release is a must-have for any new or long-time listener of The Tragically Hip. Each volume also includes a 24 x 36 fold-out poster.

The Yer Favourites vinyl release is set to be followed by a deluxe edition of Phantom Power later this year. In 2024, to celebrate four decades of The Tragically Hip, the band will release a deluxe set of their breakthrough album Up to Here, a previously announced four-part Amazon documentary, and much more.

In 2021, The Tragically Hip received the Humanitarian Award Presented by Music Canada at the 50th annual JUNO Awards; and in 2022, they were inducted into Canada’s Walk Of Fame for Humanitarianism in pursuit of social and environmental justice. They had previously received a star on the Walk Of Fame in 2002 for Arts & Entertainment.

For more than three decades, The Tragically Hip’s tireless activism and philanthropic pursuits have raised millions of dollars for multiple social and environmental causes, such as Camp Trillium, the Canadian Cancer Society, the Sunnybrook Foundation, WAR Child, the Special Olympics, and the Unison Benevolent Fund. A quintessential band whose music captures the essence of being Canadian, they used their enormous megaphone in 2016 to spotlight the country’s systemic mistreatment of indigenous peoples. The legacy of the band’s frontman, the late Gord Downie, continues with The Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Fund, which aims to build cultural understanding and create a path toward reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples.

