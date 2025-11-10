Tyrone Washington’s ‘Natural Essence’ Joins Tone Poet Series

Cover: Courtesy of Blue Note Records

Tyrone Washington’s Natural Essence is the latest classic jazz album to receive a vinyl reissue through Blue Note’s Tone Poet Series. Originally released in 1967, the jazz tenor saxophonist’s debut album highlighted his unique combination of experimental post-bop and groove-based soul jazz.

Previously known for being part of Horace Silver’s Quintet, Washington’s Natural Essence gave him a platform to showcase his own solo work, where he was accompanied by acclaimed musicians Woody Shaw, James Spaulding, Kenny Barron, Reggie Workman, and Joe Chambers.

A Newark, New Jersey native, Washington’s formative artist years began through his close friendship with trumpet player Woody Shaw. He briefly attended Howard University School of Music before joining Horace Silver’s sextet. Silver, a jazz pianist, composer, and arranger, is best known for pioneering the “hard bop” sound in the 1950s. Washington was featured on Silver’s 1966 album The Jody Grind and also recorded a soul jazz album with organist Larry Young.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following Natural Essence, Washington released two more leader albums, 1973’s Roots and 1974’s Do Right. 1974 marked the end of his short career, as he decided to leave the music industry for religious reasons.

The new Tone Poet Vinyl Edition was produced by Joe Harley, mastered by Kevin Gray from the original analog master tapes, pressed on 180g vinyl at RTI, and packaged in a deluxe gatefold tip-on jacket. The set will be released in January 2026.

The Blue Note Tone Poet Series was launched in 2019 by producer “Tone Poet” Joe Harley, who handpicks every record reissued in the series. Washington joins recent artists in the series like Frank Sinatra, Ike Quebec, Donald Byrd, Stanley Turrentine, Chet Baker, Duke Ellington, Bobby Hutcherson, Dexter Gordon, Hank Mobley, and Baby Face Willette.

Shop the Blue Note Tone Poet series now.