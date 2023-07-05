U2’s ‘Zooropa’ 30th Anniversary Marked By Livestream, Merch, Vinyl Pressing

U2 - Photo: Anton Corbijn

A 30th anniversary limited edition pressing of U2’s 1993 landmark Zooropa will be released by Island Records and UMR in October. Ahead of that, the anniversary will be further marked by a special livestream and a limited merch capsule collection.

Zooropa – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Gatefold, which can be pre-ordered now, will be a transparent yellow vinyl pressing of the band’s Grammy-winning eighth studio album. The October release will coincide with U2’s return to the stage for U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At The Sphere, which is set to open on September 29, 2023 in Las Vegas.

Next Wednesday (July 12), fans will be able unite to mark the album anniversary with a special global livestream of ZOO TV: Live From Sydney, taking place at 12 noon PST/ 8pm BST. The capsule collection, featuring all-new designs based on the Zooropa theme, will be available only until midnight PST on July 13.

U2 - Stay (Faraway, So Close!)

Zooropa, produced by Flood, Brian Eno and The Edge and recorded in just six weeks – U2’s fastest-ever recording – was released by Island on July 5, 1993 on Island Records, only some five months after U2 began to write and record it in Dublin. In a period of creative intensity, this was in a six-month hiatus between legs of the ZOO TV Tour, and the record blossomed from the originally-planned EP into a a fully-fledged, ten-track album.

The album included the singles “Numb,” “Lemon,” and “Stay (Faraway, So Close!),” and was informed and inspired by the band’s recent experiences on the ZOO TV Tour, expanded on many of its themes such as technology and media oversaturation. The album became a No.1 hit in Ireland, the US, the UK, Japan, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Italy, Sweden, Austria, France, Switzerland, Germany, Holland, Norway, Denmark and Iceland. At the following year’s Grammys, Zooropa won for Best Alternative Music Album.

Pre-order Zooropa – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Gatefold.