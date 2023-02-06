UB40 Ft. Ali Campbell, Bastille Confirmed For 2023 Margate Summer Series

Ali Campbell - Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

UB40 feat Ali Campbell joins the line-up for this year’s Margate Summer Series, heading to Dreamland Margate for an outdoor summer show that’s not to be missed. UB40 Ft. Ali Campbell will play at the event on Saturday 30 September 2023. Tickets for the show go on general sale this Friday 10 February at 9am via the event’s official website.

UB40 is the reggae and pop collective responsible for serving up hits including “Red Red Wine” and “Kingston Town.” Formed in the late 70s, the band has impressively scored 50 singles in the UK charts throughout its expansive career, not to mention enormous success and acclaim on a global scale.

UB40 Ft. Ali Campbell’s most recent album Unprecedented was released in July 2021 via UMe. All formats include the singles “Sufferer” – which Ali has dedicated to his beloved friend and bandmate of over four decades, Astro, who tragically passed away in November 2021 – and “We’ll Never Find Another Love.”

ADVERTISEMENT

We'll Never Find Another Love UB40 Ft. Ali Campbell and Astro

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“Astro’s death came as such a shock, and I’m still reeling from it,” Ali Campbell said in a statement released at the time. “This album is now more poignant and special than either of us could have imagined when we were recording it. Astro heartbreakingly passed just two weeks after we’d finished the final mixes, so this is a way of keeping his memory alive.”

Margate Summer Series will also host the Funk & Soul Weekender next summer, along with even more huge headline gigs from Bastille, McFly, Tom Jones, Primal Scream and Happy Monday, Olly Murs and Hacienda Classical. Tickets for these shows are on sale now.

Buy or stream Unprecedented.

MARGATE SUMMER SERIES 2023:

2 – 4 June: The Soundcrash Funk & Soul Weekender

1 July: Bastille

7 July: McFly

28 July: Tom Jones

5 August: Primal Scream & Happy Mondays

25 August: Olly Murs

26 August: Hacienda Classical

30 September: UB40 feat Ali Campbell