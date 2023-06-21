Valley Shares Salute To Fans With New Song ‘We Don’t Need Malibu’

Valley - Photo: Becca Hamel

Valley has shared a new track “We Don’t Need Malibu,” which you can check out below. The track also features on the band’s sophomore album, Lost In Translation, set for release through Capitol/Universal Music Canada this Friday, June 23.

“We Don’t Need Malibu” is described as “a salute to Valley fans in recognition of the enduring support from new audiences met on tour to the day-one champions who have celebrated every moment with the band along the way.” Lead vocalist Rob Laska describes the track as a “staycation song,” finding comfort in your surroundings wherever you are to be present and inspired; something Valley have mastered as they tour the world and continue write new music.

Valley - We Don't Need Malibu (Lyric Video)

Valley - We Don't Need Malibu (Lyric Video)

Laska explains, “We’ve always been fascinated with the idea of people making a place what it is, whether it’s a rainy Sunday in bed or sitting on the coach watching The Office for the hundredth time. It was the last song we wrote for the record while writing at the A-frame house in Beachwood Canyon, California. We were packing up our studio and getting ready for our flights home when Alex and our friend/songwriter Mathijs started laying down the initial idea.”

Drummer and vocalist Karah James adds, “I remember listening to the rough demo on the plane back to Toronto and thinking that it was a vibe we were missing on the album and would complete it perfectly.” Karah enthuses, “We decided to release it right before the album comes out as a thank you for listening to our fans who have stuck with us not only though this era so far, but through other album eras and tours. We are super grateful for such a respectful and dedicated fan base that we can grow with.”

Laska elaborates on “We Don’t Need Malibu,” “We added a lot of textural samples and sounds that we carefully curated to make the song feel almost like a daydream. Everything in the production is very light, feathery and soft, perfect for summer.”

Three additional tracks already released include the kick off to the Lost In Translation era “Throwback Tears” which was covered by Kerala folk/indie group When Chai Met Toast and shared on Rolling Stone India, “Good, but not together” that was released alongside a live performance video plus “Break For You” which appeared on the Canada Top 50 Viral chart on Spotify and is currently charting inside top 25 on Top 40 radio. These previously released tracks alone have garnered over 10 million global streams.

Valley also announced two intimate shows to celebrate the release of Lost In Translation at iconic venues in cities that have been important to their careers. On June 22, the band play Mercury Lounge in New York and on June 26 they play Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto, both selling out in under 15 minutes. Fans from around the world can join the celebration, with a livestream of the Mercury Lounge show on Twitch. Tune in on June 22 at 3:30PM PT / 6:30PM ET.

This summer, Valley will embark on a tour sweeping across Southeast Asia and Australia, performing headlining shows to their fans outside of North America. Those dates include a performance in Thailand for the Road To Sonic Bang Music Festival alongside LANY, ADOY, and Burnout Syndromes. Valley will also be joining singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy as support on six newly announced dates of ‘The Sonder Tour,’ playing arena venues across Canada this fall. Visit the band’s official website for further information.

Pre-order Lost In Translation.