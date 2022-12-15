Vernon From Seventeen Announces ‘Black Eye’ Mixtape

VERNON, ‘Black Eye’ - Photo: Courtesy of HYBE/PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records

VERNON, a member of the K-pop performance powerhouse SEVENTEEN, is set to release his first solo mixtape Black Eye on December 23.

An image was posted on SEVENTEEN’s official social media channels today, revealing the release date and the title of the mixtape. VERNON is the third member of the 13-piece act to release a mixtape, following HOSHI’s Spider in April 2021 and WOOZI’s Ruby in January 2022.

While being a member of SEVENTEEN’s hip-hop unit, VERNON’s continued venture outside of the group this year has also shed light to his flair as a solo artist, manifested through his collaboration with Charli XCX in February for a remix of “Beg For You,” and feature on Omega Sapien’s “Wrecker” in June. Black Eye will be available on global streaming platforms at 2 PM KST / midnight ET on December 23.

SEVENTEEN recently brought some exciting immersive experiences that took place during the Japanese dome leg of their “BE THE SUN” world tour.

The attractions, dubbed “The City,” turned each stop on the tour into a “concert play park,” allowing fans to take part in different events in each location.

The tour began at the Kyocera Dome Osaka on November 19-20. In that first city, SEVENTEEN fans – known as Carats – took part in a digital stamp rally across 18 landmarks, including the HEP FIVE Ferris wheel, which was covered in SEVENTEEN graphics, from November 12. “Rapi:t” express trains were also wrapped in the band’s graphics starting October 27.

The next stop was Tokyo Dome on November 26-27, where a SEVENTEEN-themed light display was presented in collaboration with Tokyo Skytree. It was lit up in orange – the group’s theme color for the tour – and “Rose Quartz & Serenity,” their official color, every weekend from November 19 to December 4.

The tour concluded at Vantelin Dome Nagoya on December 3-4, where a light display was also part of the activities brightening up Sakae, alongside a photo exhibition about the tour.

Listen to the best of SEVENTEEN on Apple Music and Spotify.