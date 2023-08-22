The Weeknd Announces Australia, New Zealand ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ Dates

The Weeknd - Photo: Live Nation UK

The Weeknd has announced yet more new dates on his “After Hours Til Dawn” Tour with special guests Mike Dean and Chxrry22. The next leg of the tour will kick off Monday, November 20 in Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium, with stops across Australia and New Zealand.

The completely sold out global stadium run has been an incredible success, breaking attendance records and grossing more than $350 million dollars in revenue to date. The tour recently broke London Stadium’s attendance record with 160,000 concertgoers across two nights. The Weeknd also just wrapped with his largest headline show to date, breaking Wembley Stadium’s record for sales with a traditional concert set up with the stage at one end with 87,000 tickets sold.

Also, In Milan, The Weeknd sold over 159,000 tickets, making him the first artist to sell out two nights at Ippodromo La Maura and his shows in Paris marked the biggest sales for Stade de France this year, totaling to 151,000 across the two dates. On top of that, The Weeknd’s shows in Nice, France sold 70,000 tickets across two shows – the highest in the city’s history.

United Nations World Food Program Goodwill Ambassador Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye will again contribute funds from this next leg of the tour to the XO Humanitarian Fund, which supports the organization’s response to the unprecedented global food crisis. Over $1 million was raised for the fund via ticket sales during the recently wrapped European leg of the tour.

The fund also raised money during the North American leg of the tour through ticket sales, proceeds from an exclusive tour t-shirt, and a $500,000 donation directly from The Weeknd. The Weeknd’s corporate partners, tour venues, World Food Program USA board of directors and supporters also stepped up to contribute, as well as tour sponsor Binance, which contributed US$2 million to the fund. The first grant of $2 million will help provide emergency food and nutrition assistance to the most food-insecure regions of Ethiopia.

The tour celebrates The Weeknd’s 2020 album After Hours (its hit single “Blinding Lights” was named the new No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 song of all time, surpassing Chubby Checker’s 1960 hit “The Twist”), as well as his critically-acclaimed album Dawn FM, which was released January 2022.

THE WEEKND AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND TOUR DATES 2023:

Mon Nov 20 – Brisbane, Australia – Suncorp Stadium

Fri Nov 24 – Sydney, Australia – Accor Stadium

Fri Dec 1 – Melbourne, Australia – Marvel Stadium

Thur Dec 7 – Auckland, New Zealand – Eden Park

