The Weeknd Breaks Wembley Stadium Ticket Sales Record

The Weeknd has broken another record with his London shows, this time for the number of ticket sales at Wembley Stadium.

The news was first highlighted by Live Nation UK, who announced that the artist born Abel Tesfaye had “broke Wembley Stadium’s record for sales with their traditional concert set up.”

Last month, The Weeknd also broke the record for highest attendance across two nights with 160,000 at London Stadium. This significant moment took place with sold-out back-to-back shows on July 7 and 8 as part of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour.

The tour now holds the record for highest single night attendance for any show at the stadium with 80,000 fans. Kaytranada and Mike Dean joined on both nights.

“It’s incredible to see The Weeknd hit this milestone less than halfway through his massive sold-out European run,” said Omar Al-joulani, President, Touring, Live Nation in an interview with Variety. “This historic moment in London shows the global fanbase he has cultivated over the years.”

“On the heels of an enormous, hugely successful U.S. tour, Abel continues to sell at an astounding level across Europe,” said CAA’s Co-Head of North American Touring Darryl Eaton to Variety. “Abel entertained 160,000 fans across two nights at London Stadium, with another show in London to come at Wembley in August 2023. We couldn’t be more proud to work with him and his team on this incredible tour!”

The completely sold out 2022 North American leg of the stadium tour was an incredible success, breaking attendance records and grossing $148 million dollars. Following the kick off of the second leg, the global tour has now grossed over $350 million dollars to date.

The global stadium tour celebrated The Weeknd’s 2020 album After Hours (it’s hit single “Blinding Lights” was named the new No.1 Billboard Hot 100 song of all time, surpassing Chubby Checker’s 1960 hit “The Twist”), as well as his critically-acclaimed album Dawn FM, which was released January 2022.

