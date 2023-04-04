WNBPA And Def Jam Unite To Celebrate Women In Music And Sports

‘Bet on Women’ playlist - Photo: Courtesy of Def Jam Recordings

On the precipice of a new WNBA season, the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) has announced a partnership with Def Jam Recordings. Together, they will promote and celebrate women in both the music and sports industries, marketing a significant milestone in supporting women across multiple sectors.

“The intersection of music and sports has driven our culture, our athletes and the sport they play. We rely on the impact of music to engage the fans, and share life experiences through the ‘conversation’ of music and beats,” said Terri Jackson, Executive Director of the WNBPA.

To tip off this collaborative project, the WNBPA and Def Jam Recordings have released the “Bet on Women” playlist, featuring talented women artists from the record label. This playlist aims to inspire and propel listeners through a power walk, spin workout, or even a work-day.

It begins with high energy female empowerment anthems from Ashanti and Rihanna</a and transitions into healing and soothing sounds from artists like Jhené Aiko and Coco Jones. The playlist ends with more high energy music to motivate for their day ahead. The playlist represents a collection of anthems that embraces and speaks to ALL women.

“Def Jam Recordings is proud to partner with the Women’s National Basketball Players Association in celebrating the powerful intersection of music and sports. Together, we will continue to uplift and empower women through the universal language of music,” said LaTrice Burnette, Executive Vice President, Def Jam Recordings/President, 4th & Broadway.

Celebrating its 25th Anniversary as the first and longest-running union for women athletes, the WNBPA and its player leadership have worked tirelessly to challenge the workplace and societal conditions, protect players’ rights, and assist them in achieving their full potential on and off the court. Through this partnership, the WNBPA and Def Jam Recordings continue to support and uplift badass women.

Listen to the “Bet on Women” playlist.