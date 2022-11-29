Yeah Yeah Yeahs And Brandi Carlile Set For ‘Saturday Night Live’

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Photo: Lorne Thomson/Redferns

After it was recently announced that SZA would be a guest at the end of this Saturday Night Live season, the show confirmed today that Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Brandi Carlile will also be performing to wrap up the current season.

SZA is set perform on December 3 with first-time host Keke Palmer. Carlile will also be returning to the show for the second time, taking the stage on December 10 with co-hoststeve Martin and Martin Short. To close out the year on December 17, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs will return to the famed stage for the first time since 2009, and Austin Butler will make his hosting debut.

It’s been an exciting time for the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, who are featured in the new documentary, Meet Me in the Bathroom, based on Lizzy Goodman’s 2017 book of the same name. Bands like the Strokes, TV On The Radio, and more are featured in the film.

The film, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, was shown in New York and Los Angeles on November 4, and arrived nationwide for one night only on November 8. It’s now streaming on Showtime.

Directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, the film explores the history of the New York music scene of the early 2000s, following bands like the ones mentioned above, plus the Rapture, Interpol, LCD Soundsystem, and more as they brought worldwide attention to the boroughs of Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Of all the bands that emerged from the beer-soaked basements of New York City’s music scene at the turn of the 21st Century, Yeah Yeah Yeahs were by far the most compelling. A trio of art school misfits, Karen O, Nick Zinner, and Brian Chase flouted the conventions of indie rock and, with their debut album, Fever To Tell, brought a sense of fun and urgency to the quickly calcifying garage-rock revival.

