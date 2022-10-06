Yeah Yeah Yeahs, TV On The Radio, And More Featured In ‘Meet Me In The Bathroom’ Trailer

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Photo: Lorne Thomson/Redferns

A new trailer has been released for Meet Me in the Bathroom, the 2022 documentary film based on Lizzy Goodman’s 2017 book of the same name. The film is coming to U.S. in November. In the teaser, bands like the Strokes, TV On The Radio, and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs are featured.

The film, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, will be shown in New York and Los Angeles on November 4, before arriving nationwide for one night only on November 8. It’ll then stream on Showtime, starting on November 25.



Watch this video on YouTube

Directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, the film explores the history of the New York music scene of the early 2000s, following bands like the ones mentioned above, plus the Rapture, Interpol, LCD Soundsystem, and more as they brought worldwide attention to the boroughs of Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Of all the bands that emerged from the beer-soaked basements of New York City’s music scene at the turn of the 21st Century, Yeah Yeah Yeahs were by far the most compelling. A trio of art school misfits, Karen O, Nick Zinner, and Brian Chase flouted the conventions of indie rock and, with their debut album, Fever To Tell, brought a sense of fun and urgency to the quickly calcifying garage-rock revival.

Both the band and album were a product of a specific time and place. Rising out of the ashes of a post-9/11 New York, Yeah Yeah Yeahs embodied the hedonism and debauchery of the nightlife scene, when people were looking for release. Riding a wave of critical buzz from their first two EPs, the group set about shedding the “garage-rock” label and channelling the energy of their live shows into a fully-formed, genre-defying debut album that more than lived up to the hype. Released on April 29, 2003, Fever To Tell signaled what the future of rock would sound like.