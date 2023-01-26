Yes Icon Rick Wakeman Announces Tour Dates

Rick Wakeman - Photo: Bobby Bank/Getty Images

Rick Wakeman has announced that he is gearing up to return to the USA in March and April 2023 with his latest tour, “An Evening With Rick Wakeman: His Music And Stories,” starting Wednesday, March 15 in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

“It’s always so enjoyable playing in America,” Wakeman comments. “At every show, I see old friends and hopefully, make new ones.”

Wakeman’s set will consist of music taken from across the wide breadth of his 50-year-plus career, stripped back to its simplest form in arrangements for grand piano. It will include work from his early days as a session player arranging and performing keyboards on hits like David Bowie’s “Life On Mars,” through his days with Yes and his own multi-platinum solo albums, plus a number of exciting cover songs from bands like The Beatles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wakeman will supplement these songs with anecdotes and stories from throughout his life. In a departure from his previous solo tours, as well as playing a grand piano, Wakeman will also be bringing along a few electronic keyboards to add variety and texture to his set.

“I’m looking forward to ringing the changes with the addition of keyboards, which is a bit of a departure from my traditional ‘piano shows,’ but will give me the opportunity to vary the setlist.”

Visit Rick Wakeman’s official website for more information.

Rick Wakeman Tour Dates:

March 15 – Phoenixville, PA @ Colonial Theatre

March 17 Fort Lauderdale, FL Amaturo Theater @ Broward County

March 16-23 – ’70s Rock & Romance Cruise (Miami, Puerto Plata, San Juan, St. Croix)

March 25 – Clearwater, FL Capital Theatre @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

March 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

March 30 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Events Center

March 31 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Sound Waves Theater @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

April 01 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater

April 03 – Red Bank, NJ @ The Vogel @ Count Basie Theatre

April 04 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

April 05 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

April 06 – New York, NY @ City Winery

April 09 – Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall