Yungblud Returns With Powerful New Single ‘Hated’

Yungblud - Photo: Courtesy of High Rise PR

Yungblud continues a new era with latest single “Hated,” a powerful and deeply raw meditation on abuse, trauma, and living with hatred.

Yungblud also shared the striking and powerful music video (directed by Sandeep & Chadrick) that channels the poignant lyrical content. “Hated” arrives in partnership with the American Society for the Positive Care of Children, a nonprofit dedicated to preventing and raising awareness of child maltreatment and the lasting trauma born from neglect and abuse.

“When I was seven years old, I was molested by a doctor,” the artist born Dominic Harrison claimed in a statement shared to social media ahead of the song’s release. “I never told anyone until I told my producer when this song started to come out. This is the most personal thing I’ve ever released. That’s not to say it’s soft or gentle. Far from it. It’s a rallying cry and exposition of the soul.”

“The song is ultimately about freeing yourself from bad experiences and trauma,” Yungblud added in his statement. “Finding inner strength. Acknowledging your past, accepting the pain, and having the courage not to let it define your future.”

The powerful, brave new anthem continues a new era for Yungblud. Earlier this month, he shared the official music video for his latest turbo-charged anthem “Lowlife.” The video, which made its broadcast premiere today on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop, and on the Paramount Times Square billboards, was directed by Priya Minhas and Yungblud and follows the musician as he and a representation of his cheeky younger self strut around the iconic Camden Town, London.Speaking about the music video, Yungblud explained, “I wanted to make something that looked like Emo shameless or St Trinians on Acid. As I was writing the song, I was visualizing the video in my head, it literally helped me get the words down on paper.

“I knew it had to be shot in Camden Town and I wanted to be walking side by side with my younger self, guiding him through a f____d up world based on real memories and people I have encountered in my life. Almost a message to myself saying that life doesn’t always have to be so deep and there is beauty to be found in chaos and opportunity in disaster.”

