Yungblud Shares Music Video For ‘Lowlife’

Yungblud, ‘Lowlife’ Video - Photo: Courtesy of High Rise PR

Yungblud has shared the official music video for his latest turbo-charged anthem “Lowlife.” The video, which made its broadcast premiere today on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop, and on the Paramount Times Square billboards, was directed by Priya Minhas and Yungblud and follows the musician as he and a representation of his cheeky younger self strut around the iconic Camden Town, London.

Speaking about the new music video, Yungblud explains, “I wanted to make something that looked like Emo shameless or St Trinians on Acid. As I was writing the song, I was visualizing the video in my head, it literally helped me get the words down on paper.

“I knew it had to be shot in Camden Town and I wanted to be walking side by side with my younger self, guiding him through a f____d up world based on real memories and people I have encountered in my life. Almost a message to myself saying that life doesn’t always have to be so deep and there is beauty to be found in chaos and opportunity in disaster.”

Talking about finding the perfect person to play his younger self, Yungblud reveals, “I met Colt when I was filming a live session in New Orleans and immediately upon meeting him I knew he had to play the little me. He was such a little brat with a load of bite and energy and felt exactly like me when I was his age so we flew him out to London for the shoot. This video is completely bonkers, but that’s what makes it perfect.”

The official music video for “Lowlife” comes as Yungblud nears the end of the North American leg of Yungblud – The World Tour, produced by Live Nation. The tour served as a welcomed reminder of Yungblud’s impact as an important voice for Gen-Z.

Buy or stream “Lowlife.”