ADVERTISEMENT
SIGN UP

‘Rock & Roll Music’: A Chuck Berry Classic, Any Old Way You Choose It

Another of Chuck’s set texts of rock’n’roll was making its presence felt on November 18, 1957.

Published on

Chuck Berry - Photo: Chess Records Archives
Chuck Berry - Photo: Chess Records Archives

Another of Chuck Berry’s set texts of rock’n’roll was making its presence felt on November 18, 1957. That was the date on which he continued his unstoppable run of early classics by entering the R&B chart with the utterly seminal “Rock & Roll Music.”

Rock And Roll Music

Click to load video

By this time, Chuck had been having hits for more than two years, but it’s significant to note that while the new Chess single was his tenth entry on the R&B listings, it was only his fifth to make the equivalent pop chart. His rhythm and blues audience had given him such additional hits in that genre as “Wee Wee Hours,” the flip side of “Maybellene,” and the double-sided “Too Much Monkey Business” and “Brown Eyed Handsome Man.”

But “Rock & Roll Music” was one of those instant and irresistible hits that appealed to all radio programmers, helping it become a smash in both markets. The song entered the pop chart a week earlier, climbing to No.8 in a 19-week run which easily outlasted its nine-week span on the R&B side, during which it peaked at No.6.

Rock And Roll Music (Remastered 2009)

Click to load video

As we know, the song made a huge impression on countless young artists who heard it and would claim a piece of it for their own careers. The Beatles momentously covered it on 1964’s Beatles For Sale, with an energetic and heartfelt lead vocal by John and rollicking piano by Paul. Less well-known is a later version by Chuck’s fellow rock’n’roll frontiersmen Bill Haley and the Comets, who cut it for their 1973 album Just Rock & Roll Music.

Rock And Roll Music (Remastered)

Click to load video

The same year, teen hearthrob David Cassidy did the song, and Humble Pie included it on 1975’s Street Rats, before the Beach Boys gave “Rock & Roll Music” a whole new lease of life as one of their 15 Big Ones, returning it to the American Top 10 in 1976. Bryan Adams chose it as one of his Tracks Of My Years, for his 2014 album of that name.

Listen to uDiscover Music’s Chuck Berry Best Of playlist.

Chuck himself gave the song a powerful revival in the 1987 film documentary about him, Hail! Hail! Rock’n’Roll, in a call-and-response version with lead vocals by the great Etta James. Any old way you use it, it’s got to be “Rock & Roll Music.”

Buy or stream “Rock & Roll Music” on Chuck Berry’s The Great Twenty-Eight compilation.

Related Topics:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Kirk

    November 19, 2020 at 12:10 pm

    It’s a song that defines the man and probably his best known song after ‘Johnny B Goode’.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular
Public Enemy Political Hip-Hop
Fight The Power: The Politics Of Hip-Hop
Dru Hill
Best Dru Hill Songs: 15 R&B Classics, Standards, and Deep Cuts
Bee Gees – Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Bee Gees, YG, And Lady Gaga: Currently Trending Songs
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top