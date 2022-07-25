The ‘Eric Clapton’ Album: The Solo Spotlight Falls On A Guitar Master
On July 25, 1970, Eric’s name appeared on the charts as a solo artist for the first time.
Eric Clapton spent the 1960s forming his peerless reputation in one great band after another, but it was on July 25, 1970 that his name appeared on the charts as a solo artist for the first time.
After his sterling work with the Yardbirds, John Mayall, Cream, Blind Faith, and Delaney and Bonnie, the album simply titled Eric Clapton, released in America on Atco, popped into the US chart. This was a good six weeks before the UK edition, on Polydor, did the same in his home country.
Eric Clapton was a chance for Delaney Bramlett to return the favour the British guitarist had paid him and his wife Bonnie by going on tour with them and appearing on the resulting live album released, also on Atco, in the spring of 1970. With Bonnie on backing vocals, Delaney produced and played rhythm guitar on the Clapton debut, which also featured stellar backing from the likes of Leon Russell, Jim Gordon, Bobby Keys, Rita Coolidge, and Stephen Stills.
The rhythm section would soon, of course, have a new name, resurfacing behind Eric in the guise of Derek and the Dominos later that year. The feeling of a group of friends jamming was immediately apparent on the instrumental, “Slunky,” which opened the album. Clapton’s first vocal was a blues, on “Bad Boy,” among a set of songs mainly written with the Bramletts.
But there were also two co-writes for Russell and one, along with Delaney and Bonnie, for another guitar maestro, Steve Cropper, on “Told You For The Last Time.” This was also the album that established Clapton’s admiration for the songwriting and style of J.J. Cale, with the version of “After Midnight” that became a US radio hit. Listen, too, for the brilliant horn sound on “Lonesome And A Long Way From Home,” the charmingly stripped-down “Easy Now” and the fine, closing “Let It Rain.“
Billboard gave Eric Clapton’s solo debut the thumbs up, noting that “his guitar and vocal work are standout, and for added sales pull there [is] help from such ‘friends’ as Delaney & Bonnie, Leon Russell, Stephen Stills, and John Simon.” In the same edition, Eric Clapton entered the chart at No.77, and went as high as No.13 in a 30-week run.
Buy or stream the 2021 Anniversary Deluxe Edition of Eric Clapton, which presents the album in three separate mixes.
Stephen Marois
July 26, 2015 at 3:58 am
I’ve been a guitarist since the age of seven taking private lessons for 12 years. After guitar came slide trombone, drums , bass and finally keyboards all the while being a lead singer with my first band at the age of 12. My earliest influences were Elvis, The Beatles, Santana, Hendrix, Cream and Chicago. Clapton was no doubt one of the biggest influences of my career. I am currently 60 years old and Clapton still reigns as king of diversity and talent. Thank you Eric Clapton for your inspiration and your great contributions to the musical world. Your humility is also inspiring, you are truly one of the Greats! God Bless and jam through eternity!
Pinta
July 27, 2015 at 12:35 pm
God bless you,EC !!!!
Lena M
July 25, 2016 at 9:22 am
Best LP with Eric and with the best of all Leon Russell.
Bill the baker
July 25, 2016 at 10:44 pm
Am 58 years old and have listened to Eric for about 50 of them. Good times or not his music and guitar virtuosity has been there for me. Also his terrific Crossroads concerts are wonderful. VH1 shows them now and then. Such great talent playing together, simply awesome. Thank you Eric.
Glenn Smith
July 26, 2016 at 11:56 am
One of the greatest underestimated albums of all time
Jim from CT
July 25, 2017 at 7:43 pm
Still thrilled I got to see that mini Cream tour about 10 or so years ago
Brian Reece
July 26, 2017 at 11:10 am
I have the deluxe re-issue with alternative versions and mixes. I Don’t Know Why is for me the standout track on this album – and I naw have two versions of it. It was also the very first video I watched on youtube. Spot the John Lennon influence in EC’s mannerisms. Sadly I have never seen him perform this masterpiece.