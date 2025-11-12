ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
ADVERTISEMENT
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
ADVERTISEMENT
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
SIGN UP

Best Mazzy Star Songs: Dreamy, Haunting Classics

The group’s hypnotic blend of folk-noir and minimalist psychedelia continues to bewitch listeners.

Published on

Photo: Lindsay Brice/Getty Images

Mazzy Star, the ethereal duo of Hope Sandoval and the late David Roback, quietly emerged from Los Angeles in the late ’80s, crafting a hypnotic blend of folk-noir and minimalist psychedelia. Their sound, Sandoval’s hushed vocals paired with Roback’s shimmering slide guitar, created an intimate, almost narcotic mood, distinct from mainstream alt-rock trends.

The Cranberries - MTV Unplugged
The Cranberries - MTV Unplugged
The Cranberries - MTV Unplugged

Their breakthrough arrived with the 1993 album So Tonight That I Might See, eventually earning Platinum status, powered by the iconic “Fade into You.” The song became a soft-alternative staple, peaking at No. 3 on Billboard’s Modern Rock Tracks and No. 44 on the Hot 100. Though Mazzy Star released just four studio albums, drifting in silence between them cultivated a deep mystique — and “Fade into You” alone continues to bewitch.

10. Be My Angel

From their debut She Hangs Brightly (1990), this early track hints at the duo’s signature blend of dreaminess and intimacy, setting the template for what was to come.

Click to load video

9. Bells Ring

Featured on So Tonight That I Might See, “Bells Ring” channels sparse textures and mournful vocals — a deep cut beloved by fans who treasure its eerie beauty.

8. Five String Serenade

A standout from So Tonight That I Might See, this song is a lush, noir-folk gem — romantic, cinematic, and emblematic of Mazzy Star’s elusive charm.

7. Roseblood

From 1996’s Among My Swan, “Roseblood” blends dark poetical lyricism with Sandoval’s haunting tone — an underappreciated highlight from their later work.

6. Flowers in December

Their only UK Top 40 single, peaking at No. 40, this track marries a wintry melancholy with understated hope — characteristically Mazzy Star.

5. Into Dust

Never released as a single, this song still charted twice in the UK — peaking at No. 47 in 2011 — underscoring its haunting appeal.

Click to load video

4. Look On Down from the Bridge

A late-album favorite from Among My Swan, this track deepens the record’s hypnotic pull, weaving stark lyricism with atmospheric guitars.

3. Blue Light

With minimalist guitar and Sandoval’s tender delivery, “Blue Light” is both haunting and unforgettably melodic — a shimmering highlight from their breakout album.

2. Halah

Originally from She Hangs Brightly and released before its chart rise, “Halah” peaked at No. 19 on Billboard’s Modern Rock Tracks, buoyed by the success of “Fade into You.”

1. Fade into You

Mazzy Star’s signature song: It hit No. 3 on Modern Rock, No. 44 on the Hot 100; and featured on Rolling Stone’s and Pitchfork’s lists of the greatest songs of all time.

Mazzy Star - Fade Into You (Official Music Video)

Click to load video

Shop for Mazzy Star’s music on vinyl or CD now.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Comments are temporarily disabled and will return shortly.
The Beatles
The Beatles
Anthology Collection
12LP Box Set
ORDER NOW
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness Super Deluxe 6LP
The Smashing Pumpkins
Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
Super Deluxe 6LP
ORDER NOW
Various Artists
Various Artists
Classic Holiday Singles Box
14 x 7in Singles
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
Public Enemy Political Hip-Hop
Fight The Power: The Politics Of Hip-Hop
Dru Hill
Best Dru Hill Songs: 15 R&B Classics, Standards, and Deep Cuts
U2 - Photo: Paul Bergen/Redferns
‘Beautiful Day’: The Dawn Of A New Era For U2
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
The Rolling Stones - Black And Blue 5LP and Blu-ray
The Rolling Stones
Black And Blue
5LP and Blu-ray
ORDER NOW
Guns N' Roses - Live Era
Guns N' Roses
Live Era '87-'93
4LP
ORDER NOW
Carly Rae Jepsen - E•MO•TION 2LP
Carly Rae Jepsen
E•MO•TION
Magenta Swirl Color Vinyl 2LP
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top