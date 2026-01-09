reDiscover Badfinger’s ‘Magic Christian Music’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

January 9, 1970, was an important date during an exciting time for Badfinger. The British pop-rock outfit, now renamed from their previous handle of the Iveys, continued to enjoy the enthusiastic attention of The Beatles and, in particular, Paul McCartney, as key signings to their Apple label.

Now, in the very week that their single “Come and Get It,” written and produced by McCartney, made its UK chart debut at No. 33, their debut album Magic Christian Music was released. It included both the new hit and their previous single as the Iveys, “Dear Angie,” and while not a soundtrack, it was closely linked to a movie with Beatle connections.

Listen to Magic Christian Music on Spotify

ADVERTISEMENT

During this period, when all four Beatles were all committing to more solo work, Ringo Starr was having a particularly busy time. He had just completed work on his first solo album Sentimental Journey, due in March, while the film he starred with Peter Sellers, The Magic Christian, premiered in the UK in late 1969. A comedy directed by Joe McGrath in which Ringo played Youngman Grand, the son of the Sellers character Sir Guy Grand, opened to a somewhat confused critical reaction. But it was a valuable vehicle for Badfinger’s music.

Dear Angie (Remastered 2010)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“Come And Get It” was among the songs the band recorded with McCartney in September 1969 for the film soundtrack itself, along with “Rock of All Ages” and “Carry on Till Tomorrow.” Their own Magic Christian Music was, effectively, a companion release to the movie, incorporating tracks from their shelved Maybe Tomorrow album of 1969. Aside from Paul’s involvement, the LP benefited from the sure production hand of Tony Visconti.

Rock Of All Ages (Remastered 2010)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The album missed the UK chart, but with “Come And Get It” hitting the top ten on both sides of the Atlantic, Magic Christian Music climbed as high as No. 55 in the US. Badfinger set off for an extensive college tour there and, before 1970 was out, were expanding their horizons with their second LP, No Dice.

Browse Paul McCartney’s music on limited edition vinyl and CDs here.