ADVERTISEMENT
SIGN UP

reDiscover Badfinger’s ‘Magic Christian Music’

On January 9, 1970, in the week that their single ‘Come and Get It’ made its UK chart debut, Badfinger’s ‘Magic Christian Music’ was released.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

January 9, 1970, was an important date during an exciting time for Badfinger. The British pop-rock outfit, now renamed from their previous handle of the Iveys, continued to enjoy the enthusiastic attention of The Beatles and, in particular, Paul McCartney, as key signings to their Apple label.

Frank Sinatra - In The Wee Small Hours
Frank Sinatra - In The Wee Small Hours
Frank Sinatra - In The Wee Small Hours

Now, in the very week that their single “Come and Get It,” written and produced by McCartney, made its UK chart debut at No. 33, their debut album Magic Christian Music was released. It included both the new hit and their previous single as the Iveys, “Dear Angie,” and while not a soundtrack, it was closely linked to a movie with Beatle connections.

Listen to Magic Christian Music on Spotify

During this period, when all four Beatles were all committing to more solo work, Ringo Starr was having a particularly busy time. He had just completed work on his first solo album Sentimental Journey, due in March, while the film he starred with Peter Sellers, The Magic Christian, premiered in the UK in late 1969. A comedy directed by Joe McGrath in which Ringo played Youngman Grand, the son of the Sellers character Sir Guy Grand, opened to a somewhat confused critical reaction. But it was a valuable vehicle for Badfinger’s music.

Dear Angie (Remastered 2010)

Click to load video

 

“Come And Get It” was among the songs the band recorded with McCartney in September 1969 for the film soundtrack itself, along with “Rock of All Ages” and “Carry on Till Tomorrow.” Their own Magic Christian Music was, effectively, a companion release to the movie, incorporating tracks from their shelved Maybe Tomorrow album of 1969. Aside from Paul’s involvement, the LP benefited from the sure production hand of Tony Visconti.

Rock Of All Ages (Remastered 2010)

Click to load video

The album missed the UK chart, but with “Come And Get It” hitting the top ten on both sides of the Atlantic,  Magic Christian Music climbed as high as No. 55 in the US. Badfinger set off for an extensive college tour there and, before 1970 was out, were expanding their horizons with their second LP, No Dice.

Browse Paul McCartney’s music on limited edition vinyl and CDs here.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Comments are temporarily disabled and will return shortly.
The Beatles
The Beatles
Anthology Collection
12LP Box Set
ORDER NOW
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness Super Deluxe 6LP
The Smashing Pumpkins
Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
Super Deluxe 6LP
ORDER NOW
The Velvet Underground & Nico
The Velvet Underground & Nico
(Vinylphyle)
1LP
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
Charley Pride - Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Pride Of The Opry: Charley Pride Makes Musical And Cultural History
Doris-Troy---GettyImages-85355577
Doris Troy: Remembering Mama Soul
Big-Star-Ballad-Of-El-Goodo-Video
Alex Chilton: The Original Big Star Of Indie Music
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
The Rolling Stones - Black And Blue 5LP and Blu-ray
The Rolling Stones
Black And Blue
5LP and Blu-ray
ORDER NOW
Guns N' Roses - Live Era
Guns N' Roses
Live Era '87-'93
4LP
ORDER NOW
Various Artists
Various Artists
Classic Holiday Singles Box
14 x 7in Singles
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top