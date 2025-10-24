Andrea Bocelli Announces 2026 Romanza US Tour

Cover: Courtesy of UMG

Andrea Bocelli has announced a 2026 US tour. Set to kick off in February 2026, the run marks the 30th anniversary of the release of the esteemed tenor’s first compilation album, Romanza. It will make stops at arenas and stadiums in Columbus, Tampa, Raleigh, Birmingham, Nashville, Chicago and more.

Released in September 1997, Romanza combined two of Bocelli’s earlier albums: 1994’s Il mare calmo della sera and 1995’s Bocelli. It was the first album he released in the US and Canada—the beginning of his international breakthrough—and today, it stands as the best-selling Italian language album of all time.

Bocelli released his most recent new album, Duets, in 2024. The compilation celebrated the 30th anniversary of Bocelli’s career by pairing some of his most famous collaborative tracks with new releases. Featured artists on the record included Gwen Stefani, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Ellie Goulding, Karol G, Shania Twain, Ariana Grande and more. It also featured his rendition of The Phantom Of The Opera’s “Time To Say Goodbye,” which appeared on Romanza and which he recorded with English soprano Sarah Brightman.

Before he embarks on the Romanza tour, Bocelli has a few more concerts planned in 2025. In December, he’ll make stops in Dallas, Lexington, Detroit, Boston, Hartford and more, and play two nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden. In January 2026, he also has two shows planned in the Czech Republic, at the country’s 02 Arena in Prague.

