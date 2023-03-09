Apple Music to Launch Dedicated Classical Music App

Photo: Hiroyuki Ito/Getty Images

Apple Music has announced it will be launching a standalone app dedicated to streaming classical music, appropriately called Apple Music Classical.

The app will be exclusive to Apple Music subscribers and will be included in a subscription for no additional cost. Listeners will gain ad-free access to the “world’s largest classical catalog” in high quality (up to 192 kHz/24-bit Hi-Res Lossless) and spatial audio. Listeners will also be able to search by composer, work, conductor, or catalog number to find specific recordings.

The app also promises that it’s not just for dedicated fans; newcomers to the genre can expect “hundreds of Essentials playlists, insightful composer biographies, deep-dive guides for many key works, and intuitive browsing features.”

Apple Music’s foray into the classical world has been in the works for around two years now, ever since their acquisition of the classical streaming service Primephonic back in August 2021. In a press release at the time, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats Oliver Schusser said: “We love and have a deep respect for classical music, and Primephonic has become a fan favorite for classical enthusiasts. Together, we’re bringing great new classical features to Apple Music, and in the near future, we’ll deliver a dedicated classical experience that will truly be the best in the world.”

Apple Music Classical is one way for the streamer to differentiate itself in the market, especially since just yesterday Spotify announced a series of UI changes to align itself further with apps like TikTok and Youtube.

The app is set to launch on March 28th, but can be pre-ordered in the app store beginning today. It will be available to all iPhones running iOS 15.4 or later and is set to launch on android at later, unspecified date. Apple says it will be accessible “worldwide where Apple Music is offered,” with the exception that China, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan will come later.

