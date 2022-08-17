Definitive Edition Of ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ To Be Released

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ - Photo: Courtesy of Craft Recordings

Craft Recordings has announced a definitive, bonus-filled edition of Vince Guaraldi’s timeless score from the beloved, 1965 animated PEANUTS special, A Charlie Brown Christmas, from Charles Schulz and Lee Mendelson and Bill Melendez.

While the album has remained a holiday staple for nearly 60 years (not to mention the best-selling jazz album of all time, alongside Miles Davis’ Kind of Blue, after earning 5x platinum certification by the RIAA in May), this latest edition showcases Guaraldi’s creative process like never before, thanks to hours of newly unearthed session tapes from Fantasy Records’ vaults. Now, fans can experience cues like “Christmas Time Is Here,” “O Tannenbaum,” and “Skating” as they take shape in the studio through dozens of previously unreleased alternate tracks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vince Guaraldi - A Charlie Brown Christmas - Deluxe and Super Deluxe Edition Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

In addition, the original 11-track album has been upgraded with a new stereo mix from the original two- and three-track sources by the GRAMMY Award-winning engineer, Paul Blakemore. Both the new mix and original mix can be found along with hours of unreleased material on the Super Deluxe Edition (available as a 4-CD/1-Blu-ray Audio collection box set or as an 80-track digital release).

The new stereo mix will also be available alongside a selection of thirteen studio outtakes on a Deluxe Edition 2-LP or CD. All formats featuring the new stereo mix will release on October 14.

For those who prefer the classic mix, the perennial 1965 version of the album will come housed in a striking, embossed gold foil jacket for 2022, while a variety of collectible colored vinyl variants can be found exclusively at select retailers. Plus, a limited-edition LP (750 copies), pressed on “Skating Pond” wax, will be available exclusively at Craft Recordings’ official website. All gold foil versions will go on sale on September 16.

The Super Deluxe Edition offers fans an unparalleled deep dive into all aspects of A Charlie Brown Christmas—placing listeners in the studio as the musicians work through their arrangements. Disc one features the new stereo mix of the album, plus the original remastered 1965 mix, while disc two through four offer more than 50 never-before-heard outtakes from five recording sessions, as Guaraldi and his bandmates craft cues like “Christmas Is Coming” and “Skating.” Disc five delivers the new stereo mix in hi-resolution audio, as well as Dolby Atmos on Blu-ray audio.

Pre-order the deluxe edition of A Charlie Brown Christmas.