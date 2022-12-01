ABC’s ‘Superstar’ To Profile Legendary Singer And Actress Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire - Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

ABC’s “Superstar” series has announced a show on Legendary singer and actress Reba McEntire, set for Thursday, December 8 on ABC, available the next day on Hulu.

The star-studded TV event features interviews with artists that know and admire Reba, including Carrie Underwood, Wynonna Judd, Vince Gill, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Nick Jonas, Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Dolly Parton, and Kristin Chenoweth.

A synopsis reads, “She is the ‘Queen of Country.’ Known for her red hair and sassy style, Reba McEntire is one of the most successful female recording artists in country music history. From her humble beginnings on an Oklahoma cattle ranch to her rise as one of country music’s most influential stars, this one-hour special explores the experiences, triumphs and losses that made Reba McEntire a household name.

“Reba broke barriers and built an entertainment empire by expanding her career to movies, the Broadway stage and television. Rare childhood photos and intimate behind-the-scenes videos reveal her story of grit and determination in a male-dominated industry. The program also sheds light on her current relationship with Big Sky co-star Rex Linn, and new details of how she dealt with the tragic plane crash that ended the lives of her tour manager and seven members of her band.”

Last month, Reba announced that she would be extending her Reba: Live In Concert tour following a string of sold-out stops on the fall leg. Reba announced 14 additional dates set for spring of 2023, featuring special guests Terri Clark and The Isaacs. The spring run will kick off March 9 in Jacksonville and will conclude at NYC’s Madison Square Garden, marking Reba’s first time playing the iconic venue.

“I am very grateful we’re continuing this tour on into 2023,” Reba said. “I’ve had so much fun being back out on the road and doing what I love to do most, entertaining people. And now getting to headline places like Madison Square Garden and bring my buddies Terri Clark and The Isaacs with me? Well, that’s just the extra icing on an already triple-layered, stuffed and filled, iced and frosted cake!”

