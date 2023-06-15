Adam Lambert, Fletcher And More Confirmed For 2023 ‘Can’t Cancel Pride’ Concert

Adam Lambert - Photo: Shlomi Pinto/Getty Images

Adam Lambert, Brandi Carlile, Ciara, Big Freedia and Kesha are among the stars confirmed to perform at the “Can’t Cancel Pride 2023 – The Future Starts Now” concert today, Thursday, June 15.

Other acts scheduled to perform or appear at the show that will take place at 8 p.m. ET include: Billy Porter, Hayley Kiyoko, Fletcher and Kelsea Ballerini. During the event, Carlile will also be presented with the 2023 Elton John Impact Award for her humanitarian work with the Looking Out Foundation, which “amplifies the impact of music by funding and empowering causes and organizations that often go unnoticed.”

The fourth annual “Can’t Cancel Pride” concert, hosted by JoJo Siwa “will focus on the LGBTQ+ community’s past achievements, the urgency of the present moment and hope for our future,” according to a statement on the event’s official site.

“Can’t Cancel Pride” first began during the COVID-19 pandemic and has raised more than $11 million to date for the six participating charitable organizations: GLAAD, The Trevor Project, National Black Justice Coalition, SAGE, Centerlink and OtRight International.

Brent Miller, Can’t Cancel Pride co-founder and P&G senior director, global LGBTQ equality and inclusion, said in a statement, “I’m proud that Can’t Cancel Pride has raised over $11 million dollars to help fund organizations that offer critical support, from youth services to elderly care, and to continue to partner with some of the world’s best and brightest LGBTQ+ and ally performers to support and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.”

“This year we shine a spotlight on how far we’ve come and how much more there is to do to fuel equality and inclusion in support of these important organizations making the world better for the LGBTQ+ community everyday around the nation,” said Gayle Troberman, chief marketing officer for iHeartMedia.

“Can’t Cancel Pride 2023 – The Future Starts Now” is live from 8pm ET / 5pm PT or on demand through June 30 on iHeartRadio’s Facebook and YouTube pages, Revry, The Roku Channel, and The Advocate Channel.

Visit the ‘Can’t Cancel Pride’ official website for further information about this year’s concert.