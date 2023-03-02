Adam Lambert Performs ‘Do You Really Want to Hurt Me’ Cover On ‘Fallon’

Adam Lambert - Photo: Chiaki Nozu/WireImage

Adam Lambert stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, March 1, to perform a stirring and epic version of Culture Club’s “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me.”

The song is included on his cover album High Drama, which also features a cover of Billie Eilish’s “Getting Older,” among others.

At the end of last month, Lambert celebrated the impending release of High Drama with an intimate, one-off gig at London’s famous KOKO club on February 27. Lambert has described High Drama as a “rock opera concert album,” and will feature the singer putting his unique spin on 80s classics like Duran Duran’s “Ordinary World,” Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out For A Hero” to more recent hits like Lana Del Rey’s “West Coast,” Pink’s “My Attic,” and more.

The rock singer also recently performed “Ordinary World” during the live finale on The Voice in December, giving fans a taste of the “high drama” they can expect from the new record.

High Drama will be Lambert’s fourth solo studio album, following up his last release, Velvet, from 2020. The American Idol alum and Queen frontman recently shared a video for his glam rock take on “Holding Out For A Hero.”

And speaking of Queen, Lambert and his Queen cohorts also kicked off the new year with a new online concert film called Rhapsody Over London. The performance was captured during one of the band’s 10-date sold-out run at The O2 Arena in London this summer as part of their 2022 Rhapsody Tour.

In other Queen news, Brian May was recently appointed knighthood in the 2023 New Year’s Honors List.

Brian’s Honors List citation recognizes Brian as: Dr. Brian Harold May CBE: “Musician, Astrophysicist and Animal Welfare Advocate. For services to Music and to Charity.”

Explore the best of Queen’s discography on vinyl and more.