‘The Voice’ Season 22 Finale To Feature Adam Lambert, Kelly Clarkson, And More

Adam Lambert - Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

The two-hour Voice finale, set for December 13, will feature a number of guest stars to celebrate the new season’s champion.

Adam Lambert will perform his cover of Duran Duran’s “Ordinary World,” which will be featured on his forthcoming album High Drama. Kane Brown will perform the title track from his Different Man album with coach Blake Shelton. Kelly Clarkson–who will return as a coach for the new season in March–will sing a solo version of her Ariana Grande Christmas duet “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me” from her When Christmas Comes Around… holiday album. Other artists set to perform include Maluma, OneRepublic, Breland, and Girl Named Tom.

Back in September, Lambert performed a stunning rendition of Queen’s “Who Wants To Live Forever” at Harris Reed’s show during London Fashion Week. The performance was captured by New York Times Style via Instagram.

Additionally, it was a busy summer for Lambert and his bandmates in Queen. In July, the group premiered Rhapsody Over London, which wasavailable until July 31 on the Kiswe streaming platform and accompanied by special VOD packages, where fans had access to additional concerts and interviews. The acclaimed documentary The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story was also available exclusively for ticket holders for a full two days prior to the livestream.

The concert was filmed during the band’s sold out 10-day run at The O2 Arena, London in early June. The shows were attended by over half a million concert goers during the 2022 36-date European tour.