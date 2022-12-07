ADVERTISEMENT
SIGN UP

‘The Voice’ Season 22 Finale To Feature Adam Lambert, Kelly Clarkson, And More

The finale is set for December 13.

Published on

Adam Lambert - Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
Adam Lambert - Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

The two-hour Voice finale, set for December 13, will feature a number of guest stars to celebrate the new season’s champion.

Adam Lambert will perform his cover of Duran Duran’s “Ordinary World,” which will be featured on his forthcoming album High Drama. Kane Brown will perform the title track from his Different Man album with coach Blake Shelton. Kelly Clarkson–who will return as a coach for the new season in March–will sing a solo version of her Ariana Grande Christmas duet “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me” from her When Christmas Comes Around… holiday album. Other artists set to perform include Maluma, OneRepublic, Breland, and Girl Named Tom.

Back in September, Lambert performed a stunning rendition of Queen’s “Who Wants To Live Forever” at Harris Reed’s show during London Fashion Week. The performance was captured by New York Times Style via Instagram.

Additionally, it was a busy summer for Lambert and his bandmates in Queen. In July, the group premiered Rhapsody Over London, which wasavailable until July 31 on the Kiswe streaming platform and accompanied by special VOD packages, where fans had access to additional concerts and interviews. The acclaimed documentary The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story was also available exclusively for ticket holders for a full two days prior to the livestream.

The concert was filmed during the band’s sold out 10-day run at The O2 Arena, London in early June. The shows were attended by over half a million concert goers during the 2022 36-date European tour.

In a dazzling 28 song performance, Queen + Adam Lambert’s live show honors Freddie Mercury’s dictum that “too far is never far enough” with state-of-the art video content, lasers, and pyrotechnics.

Adam Lambert’s vocal prowess and showmanship is a special effect in itself, soaring to the ecstatic high notes of “Somebody to Love,” and appearing on a bejeweled Harley Davidson bike for “Bicycle Race”. But at its heart the Rhapsody show stays a very human honoring of the core band’s work, as Brian May simply strums his acoustic guitar to 20,000 people for his A Night at the Opera gem “‘39,” and duets with film of Freddie on a moving “Love Of My Life.” Roger Taylor performs a majestic “These Are The Days Of Our Lives” as moments from Queen’s history poignantly plays out on the expansive screens.

Listen to the best of Adam Lambert on Apple Music and Spotify.

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular
Lady Gaga – Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Lady Gaga, Def Leppard, And Sublime: Currently Trending Songs
Public Enemy Political Hip-Hop
Fight The Power: The Politics Of Hip-Hop
Dru Hill
Best Dru Hill Songs: 15 R&B Classics, Standards, and Deep Cuts
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
Christmas 2022 Hub
Christmas 2022

Check out gift guides, playlists, videos, features and more!
Click Here
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top