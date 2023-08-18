Aerosmith Unleash Ultimate Career-Spanning ‘Greatest Hits’ Collection

Aerosmith 'Greatest Hits' cover artwork courtesy of UMe/Capitol Records.

Aerosmith’s ultimate Greatest Hits collection is out now via UMe/Capitol in multiple sweeping configurations including merchandise fan packs, new apparel, and accessory collections! Greatest Hits is available on vinyl, CD, and digital, with exclusives at the band’s official website, Target, and Walmart.



The Super Deluxe Limited Edition has got it all: 44 stop-you-in-your-tracks songs that span Aerosmith’s entire five-decade-plus career on stunning 180g custom color vinyl. Featuring all the songs you know and love and then some, including “Dude (Looks Like A Lady),” “Going Down/Love In An Elevator,” “Water Song/Janie’s Got A Gun,” “Mama Kin,” “Train Kept a Rollin'” & much more. Check out the impressive live photos and band shots from over the years, all housed in premium book-style sleeves, plus four black & white lithographs.

Fans will be able to explore Aerosmith’s unstoppable hits across their whole career, all in one place for the very first time with Greatest Hits: the band’s ultimate, career-spanning package from the diamond-certified rock legends.

The Super Deluxe Edition of Greatest Hits represents each era of Aerosmith’s illustrious history. Pressed on 180g custom color vinyl, it takes in the band’s five decades in all its raw and powerful rock n’ roll splendor. From the 70’s era, Top 10 hits “Dream On” and “Walk This Way” plus a blistering version of “Toys In The Attic,” to Tom Hamilton’s signature bass line and Joe Perry’s iconic talk box intro into “Sweet Emotion,” and on to their domination of 90s rock radio with “Crazy,” “Cryin’,” and “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing,” the collection is sure to please both die-hard fans and casual listeners alike.

In addition to the release of Greatest Hits, Aerosmith’s “Peace Out” tour will kick off on September 2 in Philadelphia, PA, continuing for 40 dates across North America. It will include stops in iconic arenas such as Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, New York’s Madison Square Garden, Austin’s Moody Center, Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, Chicago’s United Center, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, and more before wrapping in Montreal, QC at Bell Centre on January 26. On New Year’s Eve, the band will ring in 2024 with a special hometown show in Boston, MA.

