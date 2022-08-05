Aerosmith’s ‘Live From The Capital Centre, Landover, MD, 1989’ Premieres On YouTube

Aerosmith '50 Years Live!' artwork courtesy of Universal Music Group

Aerosmith have premiered ‘Live From The Capital Centre, Landover, MD, 1989’, the second instalment in the band’s 50 Years Live!: From the Aerosmith Vaults: their new “official bootleg” streaming concert series featuring five deep, archival, and unreleased multi-camera live shows from Aerosmith’s vast personal vaults.

Filmed in Landover, Maryland on December 17, 1989, the newly-shared footage sees Aerosmith close out the 80s in top form with this dynamic performance at Capital Centre, which features classic tracks such as “Walk This Way” and “Rats In The Cellar,” as well as “Rag Doll,” “Dude (Looks Like A Lady),” and “Permanent Vacation.” You can check the footage out below.

Aerosmith - Live From Capital Centre, Landover, MD (1989)

The second of five archival live documents set to be release over five consecutive weeks, ‘Live From The Capital Centre, Landover, MD, 1989’ captures the band at the very top of their game. The footage from the show will be available, in its entirety, as a gift for fans, for one week only.

For five consecutive weeks – starting last week with ‘Live From The Summit, Houston, TX, 1977’ – Aerosmith’s official website and YouTube channel will premiere a different concert every week from each decade for 50 Years Live!. With each show, the band’s official online store will also feature a new collection of exclusive merchandise capsules celebrating each decade.

For 50 Years Live!: From the Aerosmith Vaults, producer Steve Berkowitz, along with long-time Aerosmith employees Tommy Higgins & John Bionelli, combed through the band’s vast Vindaloo Vaults, unearthing a treasure trove of filmed concerts recorded in the original formats of the day, covering the band’s history throughout the decades.

With the help of Director and Producer Jennifer LeBeau (Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon), this footage was carefully transferred and converted to digital to help preserve these historic recorded documents. Produced by Steve Berkowitz and Dennis Wolfe, the video and audio restoration was skillfully conducted by Vanderquest UK and Formosa Sound, giving these performances the highest possible visual and sonic quality.

Watch all the footage from ’50 Years Live!: From the Aerosmith Vaults’ on the band’s official YouTube channel.