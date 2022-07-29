Aerosmith’s ‘Live From The Summit, Houston TX, 1977’ Premieres On YouTube

Aerosmith - Photo: Ron Pownall

Aerosmith have premiered ‘Live from The Summit, Houston TX, 1977′, the first instalment in the band’s ’50 Years Live!: From the Aerosmith Vaults’: their new “official bootleg” streaming concert series featuring five deep, archival, and unreleased multi-camera live shows from Aerosmith’s vast personal vaults.

‘Live From The Summit, Houston, TX, 1977’ is taken directly from the original in-house 2” master analog video cartridge for the best possible quality and features footage filmed over the course of two summer nights at The Summit in Houston, Texas on June 24 & 25, 1977.

ADVERTISEMENT

The original live feed edit, only intended for the in-house screens, was carefully cleaned, digitized, and remastered in HD, bringing the 45-year-old footage to life. This hour long, highly charged performance shows why Aerosmith became one of the hottest bands of the 70s and continues to this day. You can watch the footage below.

Aerosmith - Live at the Summit, Houston, TX (June 25, 1977)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

‘Live From The Summit…’ kicks into full gear as the band burst onto The Summit stage, delivering powerful and raw renditions of “Back In The Saddle,” “Mama Kin,” “Lord Of The Thighs,” “Lick And A Promise,” and “Sweet Emotion,” featuring Tom Hamilton’s signature bass line as he lays down that familiar groove as Joe Perry’s iconic talk box intro eases the audience in. Other highlights include “Draw The Line,” “Walk This Way,” a blistering version of “Toys In The Attic,” and their 1973 Top 10 power ballad “Dream On.”

The first of five archival live documents set to be release over five consecutive weeks, ‘Live At The Summit, Houston’ captures the band in all their raw and powerful rock n’ roll splendor. The footage will be available, in its entirety, as a gift for fans, for one week only.

For ’50 Years Live!: From the Aerosmith Vaults’, producer Steve Berkowitz, along with long-time Aerosmith employees Tommy Higgins & John Bionelli, combed through the band’s vast Vindaloo Vaults, unearthing a treasure trove of filmed concerts recorded in the original formats of the day, covering the band’s history throughout the decades.

With the help of Director and Producer Jennifer LeBeau (Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon), this footage was carefully transferred and converted to digital to help preserve these historic recorded documents. Produced by Steve Berkowitz and Dennis Wolfe, the video and audio restoration was skillfully conducted by Vanderquest UK and Formosa Sound, giving these performances the highest possible visual and sonic quality.

For five consecutive weeks, starting on July 29 with ‘Live From The Summit, Houston, TX, 1977’, Aerosmith’s official website and YouTube channel will premiere a different concert every week from each decade for 50 Years Live!. With each show, the band’s official online store will also feature a new collection of exclusive merchandise capsules celebrating each decade.

Watch all the footage from ’50 Years Live!: From the Aerosmith Vaults’ on the band’s official YouTube channel.