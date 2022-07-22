Aerosmith Announce ’50 Years Live! From The Aerosmith Vaults’

Aerosmith 'From The Aerosmith Vaults' - Photo: Courtesy of UMe

In continued celebration of their 50th anniversary, today, rock legends Aerosmith (Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford and Joey Kramer), announce the launch of 50 Years Live!: From the Aerosmith Vaults, the band’s new “official bootleg” streaming concert series featuring five deep, archival, and unreleased multi-camera live shows from Aerosmith’s vast personal vaults.

With the entire production of all five concert films supervised by Aerosmith, the series kicks off with a live stream of Live From The Summit, Houston, TX, 1977, a combination of classic live performances from a two-night stand in Houston in 1977 that captures the band in all its raw and powerful rock n’ roll splendor.

Live From The Summit, Houston, TX, 1977 will premiere on Aerosmith’s official YouTube channel on July 29 at 12pm PT/3pm ET and will be available, in its entirety as a gift for fans, for one week only. Highlight clips from Live From The Summit, Houston, TX, 1977 will also be added to Aerosmith’s YouTube channel on July 30th and will include “Back In The Saddle,” “Mama Kin” and “Sweet Emotion.”

Announcing: 50 Years Live! From The Aerosmith Vaults

Live From The Summit, Houston, TX, 1977 is taken directly from the original in-house 2” master analog video cartridge for the best possible quality and features footage filmed over the course of two summer nights at The Summit in Houston, Texas on June 24 & 25, 1977. The original live feed edit, only intended for the in-house screens, was carefully cleaned, digitized, and remastered in HD, bringing the 45-year-old footage to life. This hour long, highly charged performance shows why Aerosmith became one of the hottest bands of the 70s and continues to this day.

Live From The Summit… kicks into full gear as the band burst onto The Summit stage, delivering powerful and raw renditions of “Back In The Saddle,” “Mama Kin,” “Lord Of The Thighs,” “Lick And A Promise,” and “Sweet Emotion,” featuring Tom Hamilton’s signature bass line as he lays down that familiar groove as Joe Perry’s iconic talk box intro eases the audience in. Other highlights include “Draw The Line,” “Walk This Way,” a blistering version of “Toys In The Attic,” and their 1973 Top 10 power ballad “Dream On.”

For 50 Years Live!: From the Aerosmith Vaults, producer Steve Berkowitz, along with long-time Aerosmith employees Tommy Higgins & John Bionelli, combed through the band’s vast Vindaloo Vaults, unearthing a treasure trove of filmed concerts recorded in the original formats of the day, covering the band’s history throughout the decades. With the help of Director and Producer Jennifer LeBeau (Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon), this footage was carefully transferred and converted to digital to help preserve these historic recorded documents. Produced by Steve Berkowitz and Dennis Wolfe, the video and audio restoration was skillfully conducted by Vanderquest UK and Formosa Sound, giving these performances the highest possible visual and sonic quality.

For five consecutive weeks, starting on July 29 with Live From The Summit, Houston, TX, 1977, Aerosmith’s official website and YouTube channel will premiere a different concert every week from each decade for 50 Years Live!. With each show, the band’s official online store will also feature a new collection of exclusive merchandise capsules celebrating each decade.

As part of the continued celebration around their 50th anniversary, Aerosmith will return to Las Vegas to bring their critically acclaimed residency, AEROSMITH: DEUCES ARE WILD to the Dolby Live at Park MGM. Kicking off September 14 — with shows running through December 11th — the residency is the first live concert experience presented in Dolby Atmos at Dolby Live. Dolby Live is one of the world’s most technologically advanced performance venues for enjoying live music in Dolby Atmos.

In addition to their upcoming dates in Las Vegas, Aerosmith is set to perform at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, Maine on September 4 before they head to Boston for a show at the historic Fenway Park on September 8. Visit the band’s official website for further information.

