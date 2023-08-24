After 7 Go Viral With Young Fan Thanks To ‘Ready Or Not’ Performance

Kevon Edmonds - Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Acclaimed 90s R&B group After 7 is back in the spotlight with the help of a young fan who performed with the band before one of their recent shows. In the clip, the young crooner sings “Ready or Not,” and the band looks on in amazement. Check it out here, and listen to the classic R&B hit below.

After 7 was founded in 1987 by the late Melvin Edmonds alongside his brother Kevon and their friend Keith Mitchell, who is also L.A. Reid’s cousin.

After 7 - Ready or Not

The group, which currently consists of founding members Kevon Edmonds, Keith Mitchell, and newest member Danny McClain have released their latest single, “The Day,” with a guest feature from Stokley. The band is also currently on tour.

Written and produced by Mint Condition’s Lawrence Waddell and Stokley, the track follows previous singles “Tomorrow Can Wait,” “Extra Mile,” “No Place Like You,” and “Bittersweet” from After 7’s fifth studio album Unfinished Business, which was released in 2021.

The legendary R&B group from Indianapolis also boasts a famous familial connection. Edmonds and his late brother have another brother, legendary R&B star Babyface. Who produced and wrote most of their debut album. Babyface always called Melvin and Kevon the two best singers and the family, which, given the family, is pretty high praise.

The band’s self-titled debut played host to “Ready or Not,” which instantly became a smash hit both in the R&B world and amongst music fans everywhere. The album was considered an instant hit due in large part to the aforementioned smash, in addition to singles like “Heat of the Moment.”

Before he passed, Melvin quit the music industry for good, growing tired of the uncertainty of the music game. “Melvin grew tired of the business. There are no checks and balances or safety nets or protections for you in this business,” Kevon said in an interview. “He still loves to sing, but it’s the extra stuff that he reached his limit with.”

Fans can catch the group on tour, with future dates on September 10 in Philadelphia, October 13 in Englewood, NJ, and November 25 in St. Louis, MO.

