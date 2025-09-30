Andrea Bocelli’s ‘The Celebration: 30th Anniversary’ Comes To Physical Media

Cover: Courtesy of Mercury Studios

Last year, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli marked his 30th anniversary as a performing artist with three star-studded concerts. Out November 14, The Celebration: 30th Anniversary compiles these two shows into a package that combines the worlds of opera, classical, and pop music.

Filmed at the Teatro del Silenzio (Theatre of Silence) in Lajatico over three nights in 2024, this once-in-a-lifetime event placed Bocelli in his home of Tuscany with a lineup of special guests to perform songs that have been the pillars of his career.

Andrea Bocelli - Who Wants To Live Forever (with Brian May) - Live at “Teatro Del Silenzio” 2024

The collection features performances with Ed Sheeran (“Perfect Symphony”), Shania Twain (“From This Moment On”), Russell Crowe (“Take This Waltz”), Lang Lang (“Mattinata”), Lauren Daigle (“Il Canto Della Terra,” “You Say”), Johnny Depp (“En Aranjuarez Con Tu Amor”), Will Smith (“You’ll Never Walk Alone”), Brian May (“Who Wants To Live Forever,” “Because We Believe“), Jon Batiste (“Amazing Grace”), and many others.

This 2-disc package features two shows – “The Celebration” and “30 Years of Musical Inspiration” and over 4 and a half hours of performances. The Deluxe Edition includes both shows on 2 DVDs and 2 Blu-rays, packaged in a 12”x12” 40 page hardback photo book.

With remarkable staging, including a stunning sundial centrepiece in the middle of a lake, and 500 drones, Bocelli is joined by an 80-piece orchestra, a cast of over 200 musicians and family and friends including Matteo Bocelli, Placido Domingo, Sofia Carson, and more.

“Celebrating the 30th anniversary of my career at Teatro del Silenzio, a place that is so dear to me, with artists and friends was an honor,” Bocelli shared last year. It was Bocelli who petitioned the government to build the Teatro del Silenzio in his hometown of Lajatico, and he contributed to its construction.

Bocelli recently headlined the historic Grace for the World Concert, the first-ever public concert in The Vatican’s St. Peter’s Square.

