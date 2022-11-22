Annie Lennox Spearheads The Circle’s Music Icons Auction, Billie Eilish Among Contributors

Annie Lennox performs at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on November 5, 2022. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Annie Lennox has gathered together some of her fellow female artist figureheads to contribute to an international auction as part of the Global 16 Days of Activism initiative. Lennox, founder of The Circle charity, is spearheading the campaign to support its work to economically empower and end violence against women and girls.

The Music Icons auction and prize draw will include signed and handwritten lyrics from Alicia Keys, Angelique Kidjo, Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, and Lennox herself. The lots will go to highest bidders and via sweepstake draws, which cost $10 to enter, or equivalent local currency. It is live now and until Monday, December 5 at 23:59 GMT; the deadline for sweepstake entries is Thursday, December 15 at the same time. Full details of the items up for auction, and how to bid or enter the sweepstake can be found on www.charitystars.com/TheCircle.

Fighting gender-based violence

Says Lennox: “I have long believed that music can build bridges and bring people together and it is wonderful to see these phenomenal female artists stand side by side with women and girls around the world facing and fighting gender-based violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Join The Circle and global feminists everywhere as we continue to push forward, protest and take action to end violence against our sisters. Please get involved, bid and help us to support women and girls around the world.”

Multiple award-winning musician and activist Angelique Kidjo adds: “I wanted to donate my lyrics to support the work of The Circle, because when we use our words, when we raise our voices, when we sing our songs of defiance and empowerment, we are refusing to be silent, and we are making change possible.”

Breaking free from fear

Proceeds will benefit The Circle’s work around the world, which includes providing urgently-needed help (such as counselling, access to safe accommodation, legal advice, education and coaching) to women and girls who have suffered abuse and violence. The charity also supports the long-term changes that are needed to enable women and girls to break free and move on from violence and fear.

Raakhi Shah, CEO of The Circle, observes: “This is an incredible chance to bid for items of music history in the making. We are so grateful to Alicia, Angelique, Annie, Billie and Brandi for their outstanding generosity and supporting women facing violence and abuse around the world. I would just encourage any music fan to go to the website and get bidding!

“This is a limited chance to get your hands on some very special, one-of-a-kind covetable items whilst raising much needed funds to continue our efforts to eradicate gender-based violence.”

The fundraiser is part of The Circle’s 16 Days Challenge, a series of creative fundraising activities themed around the numbers 1 and 6 to mark the global 16 Days of Activism campaign against gender-based violence. It will run from November 25 to December 10, and supporters are finding countless ways to raise funds, such as dancing non-stop for 16 hours; inviting 16 friends to a life-changing lunch; walking 1.6 miles for 16 days; or forfeiting a daily coffee and donating the money saved for 16 days.

Friends, family, and colleagues of those taking part can show their support by texting 16DAYS to 70460 to donate £16 in the UK or by visiting www.thecircle.ngo to donate from anywhere in the world.