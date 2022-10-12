Anthrax, Sepultura Among Acts Added To 2023 Bloodstock Festival Bill

Anthrax - Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Anthrax, In Flames and Sepultura are among the star names now added to the bill for the 2023 Bloodstock Festival at Catton Park, Derbyshire, UK on 10-13 August next.

Swedish metal luminaries In Flames land themselves Friday’s special guest slot on the Ronnie James Dio main stage. Last month, the band dropped a music video for new track, “Foregone Pt. 1”, taken from their forthcoming album, Foregone which is set for release in Feb 2023. Perhaps Bloodstock fans will get to hear some new tunes live!

Saturday’s RJD main stage special guests are the mighty Anthrax! 2021 marked the band’s 40th Anniversary and to celebrate, they recorded the ‘XL’ livestream which was released digitally this summer (and will be available on BluRay later this year).

ADVERTISEMENT

Also grabbing main stage slots on Sunday are Brazilian metal icons Sepultura, who recently played an incredible set at this year’s Rock In Rio together with the Brazilian Symphony Orchestra and Cali alt rock squad Ugly Kid Joe, who release their new album, Rad Wings Of Destiny later this month.

Headlining the Sophie Lancaster big top stage on Friday are deathcore frontrunners Whitechapel, who released their most recent album ‘Kin’ last October, investigate that here. Florida heavy rock squad Nonpoint, who dropped a high octane video for new track, “Paper Tigers” recently, and Norwegian folk metal maniacs Trollfest also join the bill on Friday.

NY hardcore legends Biohazard are set to headline Sunday night on the Sophie stage, with their original line up! Also landing a Sunday slot are retro sounds from the brothers and sisters of the Church Of The Cosmic Skull.

In addition, the grass roots music-supporting Metal 2 The Masses 2023 program is underway. If you’re a self-released or unsigned band, throw your hat in the ring to land a slot on Bloodstock’s New Blood stage next August. Regions announced so far are: Chesterfield, Northern Ireland (Belfast), Republic Of Ireland (Dublin), Sheffield, Hitchin, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Bournemouth, Leeds, Newcastle Upon Tyne, Essex (Colchester), Kent (Gravesend), Bristol, North Wales (Wrexham), Leicester, Stoke On Trent, South Wales (Cardiff), Nottingham, Devon & Cornwall (Saltash), Scotland (heats locally, final in Edinburgh) and London. Full details of venues and who to contact to enter in each region, can be found here or on Facebook. Heats kick off soon!

Bloodstock’s 2023 Ronnie James Dio main stage headliners are Killswitch Engage and Megadeth, with the third to be announced in the coming months.

Listen to the best of Anthrax on Apple Music and Spotify.