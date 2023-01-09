Anti-Flag - Photo: Josh Massie courtesy of Spinefarm

Pittsburgh punks Anti-Flag’s new album Lies They Tell Our Children is out now on Spinefarm.

The album was recorded, produced and mixed by Jon Lundin. It also features multiple notable guest appearances, including Rise Against’s Tim McIlrath, Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach, and more.

The band have issued a statement to coincide with the album’s release. They say: “30 years of Anti-Flag. If we’re being completely honest, this mile marker of longevity is both unbelievable to us and at the same time not a shock at all.

“The four of us have committed our lives to these songs, shows, and records. We have placed precedence on this work and believe it to be intrinsically tied to our value as people on this planet. If you would have asked the kids who started this band if we would still be Anti-Flag 30 years later, we would have probably thought we wouldn’t make it this long. But we would have collectively resounded that as long as we’re alive, we would be making music with the goal of unifying people and communities, positioning empathy over apathy, and using everything at our disposal to be agitators and disruptors of status quo, exploitative, capitalist politics.

Anti-Flag - MODERN META MEDICINE ft. Jesse Leach

“Lies They Tell Our Children is us still working on our craft, we challenged ourselves to be better song writers, leave familiarity and comfort zones. Perhaps it’s too ambitious to make your 13th full length album a concept record, but if we have learned anything through our privileged lenses of longevity it’s to be true to ourselves. This was our plan. A record that is fulfilling emotionally and spiritually, we basically said “f_k it”, this is the record we wanted to make, the people we wanted to collaborate with, the type of song we want to play live and share across the globe.

“We hope it serves as a shot of optimism and inspiration to carry on, stay the course, created because it’s what we have to do. We hope that people like it, listen to it, stream it, or whatever… but truthfully we would be doing all of this with or without an audience, it’s all we have known as Anti-Flag for 30 years and I don’t see that changing any time soon. See you in the pit, Punx – Justin, Chris, Pat, Chris #2.”

Buy or stream Lies They Tell Our Children.