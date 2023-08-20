Arctic Lake Return With New Single ‘Fool’
The track will be included on the duo’s forthcoming EP, ‘How Do You Make It Look So Easy.’
Arctic Lake have returned with “Fool,” another sterling single from their forthcoming EP, How Do You Make It Look So Easy.
The London-based duo—composed of vocalist Emma Foster and multi-instrumentalist/producer Paul Holliman—wrote the poignant track with Micah Jasper (The Revivalists, Channel Tres), who produced along with Holliman. Check out the track below.
“One of my best friends was in a really volatile relationship; over the space of two years I watched her slowly disintegrate. She was worn down by it,” explained Emma Foster. “I started writing the song about that—‘Eating away at me/ Keep fraying at the edges’—and then the chorus: ‘I’m a fool to let you break me/ I’m a fool to let you change me.’ Then I wrote the pre chorus about loving someone who has a side to them that scares you or makes you question your worth.”
She added, “I think it’s something a lot of us have experienced and that irrational excusing of the bad is something that is hard to see when you’re in it. So ‘Fool’ was born and I love it. Micah and Paul transformed it into a song that makes you want to move, it’s chaotic but there’s power and lightness. Now that my friend is on the other side of it and everyone I know is, it makes the whole thing a complete picture.”
Paul Holliman added, “‘Fool’ came together really quickly at the end of a session—we’d tried three different ideas that day and nothing was working. It was 5:00 p.m. so, in my mind, we were calling it, but Emma wanted to try something else. I started playing the guitar part, Emma had the vocals in about 10 minutes and Micah put a donk on it! So credit to Emma for pushing through because I was very ready to head to the pub instead, and we would never have made this little tune that we ended up really liking.”