Ari Lennox Goes Fishing For Love In New ‘POF’ Video

Ari Lennox - Photo: Gizelle Hernandez (Courtesy of Interscope)

Even R&B Ari Lennox isn’t immune to the tomfoolery of the dating scene, as displayed in the new visual for her single “POF,” from her latest album, age/sex/location.

Since “POF” is all about plenty of fish in the sea, the video sees Lennox go on a number of nightmare dates, from an overly zealous mini golf player (played by special guest Smino) to a Netflix N Chill hangout with a man who still lives with his mom.

But there’s a glint of light on the horizon for the singer. Without revealing too much, let’s just say that things may turn around for her by the end of the video, in an unexpected way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ari Lennox - POF (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Those who caught the recent video for “Hoodie,” another single from age/sex/location, already know that Lennox has a little bit of a proclivity for including unexpected endings in her videos. “POF” has been getting plenty of exposure elsewhere too. Lennox sang it in a medley with “Waste My Time” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. And now fans will get to experience the song in a whole new way.

Following its release, age/sex/location was met with critical praise, with Rolling Stone calling it, “the work of an honest-to-God soul singer. Yet it still feels completely modern.”

It seems like Lennox has long been a household name in R&B but it was only three years ago that the singer came bursting onto the scene with her debut album, Shea Butter Baby.

The project, now with over 1.4 billion global streams, spawned significant hits: the RIAA platinum-certified title track, featuring Dreamville label head and marquee artist J. Cole, the fan-favorite, gold-certified singles “BMO” and “Whipped Cream,” and “Up Late,” whose intimate video drew praise from ESSENCE, Noisey, Pitchfork, and Billboard. The album also included the Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox-produced “Pressure,” that hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart and became her first Hot 100 hit,

Buy or stream age/sex/location