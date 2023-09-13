Äyanna Shares New ‘In A Perfect World’ EP

Äyanna, ‘In A Perfect World’ - Photo: Courtesy of LVRN/No Other Agency

Äyanna has released her highly anticipated new EP, In A Perfect World, out now via LVRN. The striking body of work arrives ahead of a slew of early co-signs for the young artist from celebrated creatives such as Stormzy, Summer Walker, SPINALL, and more.

The new body of work centers around her signature mosaic of pop, R&B, soul, and beyond. The new music has quickly earned her large acclaim and established her own uncharted lane in music. In celebration of the release, she has also shared “Good Ex,” the finale from her striking visual EP. The video is fashioned after a 2000s rom-com and set against the backdrop of her hometown, London. The release serves as a thrilling anthem for radical self love in which Äyanna chooses herself.

Äyanna - Good Ex (Official Music Video) [Episode 5]

In A Perfect World houses a collection of breathtaking tracks accompanied with superb cinematography and choreography; capturing an enchanting tale of love that exists outside of the confines of a traditional fairytale. The visual EP is brought to life through a striking series of music videos directed by Priya Minhas that capture the moving themes spanning across self love, empowerment, friendship, and love. The project amplifies Äyanna’s voice, her songwriting skills, and her ability to thrill as a performer.

Growing up in both East London and Jamaica, Äyanna’s music draws from the rich sounds of her upbringing imparted on her by her English and Jamaican-born parents, resulting in a style that’s both soulful, fresh and irresistible. She began singing at four years old and at nineteen she walked away from a promising career in law to pursue her dream of making music. Soon after, one of the first three songs she ever wrote, “Party Tricks,” became a big hit and has since amassed millions of streams.

