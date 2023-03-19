Ayron Jones Previews New Album With ‘Blood In The Water’

Ayron Jones – Photo: Ryan Smith (Courtesy of Big Machine Label Group)

Ayron Jones has shared a preview of his upcoming second album Chronicles Of The Kid, with the new single “Blood In The Water.”

“I say a prayer for my mother/I cry a tear for my father,” the Seattle rock musician sings on the track. “Ain’t nothing gonna save me/There’s blood in the water.”

“As a child, I vividly remember sitting in church and hearing the preacher speak about generational curses,” Jones explained in a press release. “For me, the concept of the weight of trauma traveling through time and space, affecting many generations until treated, is an idea I take seriously. ‘Blood in the Water’ is my way of actively choosing to heal and transform this trauma by creating new stories and identities for not only myself but also my family’s future generations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayron Jones - Blood In The Water

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“I understand that energy can never be destroyed nor created anew; it can only be shifted. Therefore, while I cannot choose the life I have been given, I can strive forward and choose to take control of the future– to break these curses now and forevermore.”

Chronicles Of The Kid will follow Jones’ major label debut album Child Of The State, which was released in 2021. That album collated new songs and tracks pulled from his two independently released records – 2013’s Dream and 2017’s Audio Paint Job. It touched upon themes of social justice and Jones’ childhood struggles and was named in Loudwire’s Best Rock/Metal Albums of 2021 list.

Since that record’s release, he has shared two other singles, “Otherside” and “Filthy.” “Where I’m from, the word ‘Filthy’ is used as the highest compliment in the land,” he explained of the latter at the time of release. “It means that you are so good at what you do and who you are that it should be a sin. That’s what was on my mind when I began working on this song. I wanted to celebrate counterculture and promote pride in what means to be considered ‘different.’”

Chronicles Of The Kid will be released on June 23 via Big Machine Label Group.

Buy or stream “Blood In The Water.”

Chronicles Of The Kid tracklist:

1. Strawman

2. Blood In The Water

3. The Title

4. Otherside

5. My America

6. Living For The Fall

7. “Filthy”

8. Get High

9. The Sky Is Crying

10. On Two Feet I Stand