Baby Queen Works Through A ‘Quarter Life Crisis’ On New Single

Baby Queen has shared the title track to her eagerly awaited debut album, “Quarter Life Crisis,” inspired by a conversation about her emotions.

“I felt like I had so much responsibility, but I still felt like a child,” the rising pop star – aka 25-year-old Bella Latham – said. “I was talking about how I felt, and she said the phrase, quarter life crisis.”

She looked up the meaning of the phrase and felt validation. “People have this experience where you’re looking both forward and back,” she explained. “It’s the realization that, actually, you can’t fuck around anymore. Fucking around finally comes to an end.”

“I feel like my mind is 25-sided,” Baby Queen sings on the catchy and foreboding track. “I’ll let you know if I ever survive this.” The song came to life in sessions with songwriter Max Wolfgang.

Baby Queen - Quarter Life Crisis (Official Video)

The album Quarter Life Crisis will be released on October 6 and will feature the previous singles “Dream Girl,” “We Can Be Anything,” and “All The Things.” It was produced by Baby Queen and her long-time collaborator King Ed. The album will be available in multiple formats, including CD, deluxe CD featuring limited edition artwork from Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman, and colored vinyl.

Baby Queen will celebrate the release of her debut album by heading out on a headline UK tour. The run will kick off on October 31 in Brighton and will run until November 15, when it will wrap up in London. Then, the musician will head to the US to perform two shows in New York and Los Angeles. You can find full dates and tickets on Baby Queen’s official website.

Earlier this year, the star contributed six songs to the soundtrack of the new series of the global smash Netflix show Heartstopper, which launched on August 3. The new series also features a cameo appearance from Baby Queen, who takes on the role of a performer at the school prom.

Pre-order Quarter Life Crisis.