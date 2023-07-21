Baby Queen Finds Freedom On ‘We Can Be Anything’

Baby Queen – ‘We Can Be Anything’ artwork: Courtesy of Polydor Records

Baby Queen has shared the second single from her forthcoming, highly anticipated debut album in the epic “We Can Be Anything.”

The new track depicts a conversation that begins at a party, with the London-based, South Africa-born star struggling to find the point in life. “Open up your mind/Maybe in this life/We can be anything,” she sings in the chorus. “That’s awesome, don’t you think?”

“I’ve been having a prolonged existential crisis for the better part of the past five years and would consider myself to be a nihilist in many ways, which has made being alive quite bleak at times,” Baby Queen said in a press release. “I think human beings really crave purpose but there is ultimately no clear-cut reason we’re here and if there is one, we’re just not intelligent enough to figure it out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baby Queen - We Can Be Anything (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“Despite it all, life is beautiful and I think our lack of purpose and our insignificance gives us the greatest level of freedom. Society, culture, rules, laws – these are all constructs. I like to believe that as long as you’re not hurting people, you do have the freedom and the prerogative to do with your life what you will. That’s what this song is about: non-confinement and non-conformity in the face of what is essentially absurdity. I just want people to listen to it and feel free – because they are free.”

“We Can Be Anything” was premiered yesterday (July 20) on the Instagram page for Netflix’s hit show Heartstopper. Last year, Baby Queen penned the single “Colours Of You” for the soundtrack of the show’s first season.

The new track will feature on the rising pop star’s debut album and follows the previous single “Dream Girl,” which is also set to appear on the record and marked her biggest streaming launch to date. Details of the full album are still to be revealed.

In 2022, Baby Queen released a string of singles, including “Nobody Really Cares” and slacker anthem “Lazy.” She also appeared on the BBC Sound Of… 2022 list and supported Olivia Rodrigo on the European leg of her SOUR world tour.

Buy or stream “We Can Be Anything.”