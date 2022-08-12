Babyface Recruits Kehlani For ‘Seamless’

Babyface and Kehlani - Photo: Courtesy of Capitol Records

Twelve-time GRAMMY Award winner Babyface and multi-Platinum singer-songwriter Kehlani team up on “Seamless,” out now via Capitol Records.

The song offers a frank look at a night out that’s filled with drama, thanks to a partner who always makes a scene. Kehlani takes the lead on vocals, with Babyface on backing vocals. They wrote the track–which is from Babyface’s forthcoming project, Girls Night Out–with The Rascals (Drake, Ariana Grande), who produced alongside Babyface.

Babyface & Kehlani - Seamless (Official Audio)

“I worked with Kehlani many years ago and I am just so proud of who she has become as an artist and also how well she knows herself and her fans,” says Babyface. “I am really honored to have her collaborate with me many years later for such a special project and I love the song we created. Kehlani is one of one and a true superstar.”

“Seamless” follows Babyface’s collaboration with Ella Mai, “Keeps On Fallin,’” which is the first single from Girls Night Out. Vibe praised “Keeps On Fallin’” as “dreamy” and ThisIsRnB hailed it as a “classic Babyface track, with a modern R&B vibe.”

Girls Night Out, which will be released on October 21, is a sonic journey through love, heartbreak, and all of the emotions in between. The album features the legendary singer/songwriter/producer’s collaborations with some of today’s brightest female R&B stars, including Queen Naija, Ari Lennox, Doechii, and many others. Like his iconic Waiting to Exhale soundtrack, the new project taps into a range of subject matter as each of his collaborators share stories from their personal point of views and experiences.

Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds is one of the most celebrated creative forces in music. He has contributed to over 800 million records sold and over a billion records streams. Babyface has produced and written 125 Top 10 hits, 42 No.1 R&B hits and 16 No.1 pop hits. As a recording artist, songwriter, and producer, he has won a total of 12 GRAMMY Awards and ranks as the only individual in GRAMMY history to be honored as “Producer of the Year” four times.

