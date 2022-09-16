Babyface Recruits Queen Naija For ‘Game Over’

Babyface - Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Babyface has recruited Queen Naija for his new single “Game Over.” Atop a steady, driving beat, Queen processes the truth about a sweet-talking man but finds it hard to leave him. Babyface cuts to the heart of the situation, encouraging her to trust her intuition.

The track is from Babyface’s new project, Girls Night Out, which will be released on October 21 by Capitol Records.

Babyface, Queen Naija - Game Over (Visualizer)

Babyface has also revealed the album’s cover art alongside the full track listing, which includes collaborations with some of today’s brightest female R&B stars, including Ari Lennox, Kehlani, Ella Mai, Coco Jones, Tiana Major9, Tink, Baby Tate, Muni Long, Doechii, and more. The songs tap into a range of subject matter as each collaborator shares stories from her personal point of view and experiences.

Babyface turned to acclaimed, self-taught modern artist Ricky (“Rico”) Heeraman to design the album’s vibrant, evocative cover. Heeraman, who found inspiration in the urban graffiti art that surrounded him as a child growing up in the Bronx, uses geometry to separate each unique story in his mixed media pieces, which explore the complexities of human interactions and cultural mythology.

The pre-order for Girls Night Out is now underway. Fans who pre-order the digital edition will instantly receive “Game Over,” plus his collaborations with Kehlani (“Seamless”) and Ella Mai (“Keeps On Fallin’”).

“[Babyface] knows a thing or two about the female voice,” said The New York Times in the Fall Music Preview.“‘Girls Night Out’ harks back to the Waiting to Exhale soundtrack from 1995, where he assembled an all-star cast…This time around, he shows how sharp he still is as a producer, talent spotter and sometime vocalist, teaming up with an impressive selection of R&B up-and-comers, including the ‘Boo’d Up’ singer Ella Mai on ‘Keeps on Fallin’,’ a dance-floor-ready ode to enduring love; and Ari Lennox on ‘Liquor,’ which equates romantic intoxication with the other kind.”

