Bahamas Shares Music Video For New Single ‘I’m Still’

Bahamas, AKA Afie Jurvanen, has released a new video for his latest single, “I’m Still.” The song will be featured on Bahamas’ upcoming album Bootcut, out September 15 via Brushfire Records.

While many of the songs on Bootcut were written and performed with a strong country influence, “I’m Still” stands out as a bit of an anomaly. The soulful track features a retro R&B arrangement led by a funky guitar riff that sits behind Jurvanen’s laid-back vocal cadence.

Bahamas - I'm Still

The new video features a solo Jurvanen on a leisurely stroll on High Head Trail and along the beautiful coastline nearby in Blandford, Nova Scotia. He is contemplative at one moment, playful in the next, like fans have come to expect in Bahamas’ songs and videos.

Jurvanen’s love for classic country music shines through on Bootcut, which was recorded at the Sound Emporium studio in Nashville. The new collection seamlessly blends elements of country tradition with Bahamas’ signature, genre-bending mix of quirky pop, R&B, folk, soul, alternative, and a dose of subtle wit.

Jurvanen enlisted some of Music City’s finest to record the album, including Vince Gill (guitar), Mickey Raphael (harmonica), Russ Phal (pedal steel), Dave Roe (bass), Sam Bush (mandolin), Jen Gunderman (keyboards), and Jon Radford (drums). The album was produced by Grammy-nominated producer/engineer Robbie Lackritz (Feist, Jack Johnson, Alvvays) and Dan Knobler (Allison Russell, Rodney Crowell).

Bahamas recently announced a fall US tour that will find Jurvanen and company performing 32 shows in 29 days, including “A Family Affair” matinee performances in select cities that will be free to children under 12 and seniors. The tour kicks off on September 21 in Nashville, where Bahamas will make his AmericanaFest debut. The night before on September 20, Bahamas will debut on the Grand Ole Opry. From there, the run will travel west before looping back east, wrapping up in Toronto on October 29.

Pre-order Bootcut.