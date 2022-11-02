Dawes And Bahamas Unite For Special Streaming Event

Dawes - Photo: Andy Sheppard/Redferns via Getty Images

Acclaimed Los Angeles-based rockers Dawes and Grammy Award-nominated Canadian artist Bahamas are teaming up for a very special streaming event, set for Tuesday, November 15 at 8 pm (ET), exclusively via Mandolin.com.

Filmed earlier this fall at Iowa City, IA’s historic Englert Theater during the collaborative “An Evening with Dawes and Bahamas” co-headline tour, the concert event will see Dawes and Bahamas banding together to perform two unique live sets, with Dawes backing Bahamas and Bahamas then joining Dawes for an unprecedented joint performance. Tickets – which include on-demand replays for 72 hours after the broadcast ends – are available now.

“I thought I was going into this thing with a future nemesis,” says Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith. “But I came out of it with a true friend. Between his good looks, his great tunes, and his high regard for self-care I was prepared to watch my jealousy take over. But he’s too inspiring of a presence, too kind of a soul, too open-hearted and collaborative as a musician.

“This tour, and the way we did it, will be a very fond memory in the Dawes history books. To everyone that made it out, thank you. I’m so thrilled that we captured some audio and video to share a little of what this tour was all about. Please enjoy Dawhamas.”

“An Evening with Dawes and Bahamas” drew sold-out houses and unanimous critical applause as it traveled the US this past September. “These two outfits – Dawes, as a group, and Afie Jurvanen, the man who plays as Bahamas – showed that they are like-minded men, gifted musicians, and wonderful storytellers through the honest and enduring songs they’ve created,” wrote Parklife DC. “Though it seemed almost too good to be true, it was as real and as rewarding as any fan of either band had hoped it to be.”

“The billing, even as cool as it looked on paper, didn’t quite do justice in preparing for what unfurled in person,” agreed NYS Music. “Dawes and Bahamas swapping songs seamlessly, in a way that didn’t feel like two bands at all, just one stellar band with two incredible songwriters. Jurvanen sang backup and harmonies for Goldsmith and Goldsmith the same for Jurvanen, their voices blending and complementing like they were working toward this sound exclusively for years.”

The collaborative trek marked a pinnacle of Dawes’ recent live schedule, highlighted by headline shows, international festival performances, and a summer tour supporting The Head and The Heart.

The band recently announced plans for “An Evening With Dawes US Tour 2023,” getting underway March 2, 2023 at Birmingham, AL’s Iron City and then travel the country through a homecoming finale at Los Angeles, CA’s The Theatre at Ace Hotel on May 5, 2023. Highlights include stops at such historic venues as Nashville, TN’s Ryman Auditorium (March 4, 2023), New York City’s Beacon Theatre (March 18, 2023), and San Francisco, CA’s The Fillmore (April 26), as well as a special two-night stand at the world-famous Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach, CA (April 27-28, 2023).

“We’re back to the ‘Evening With’ format,” says Goldsmith. “Two sets. Just us. Long nights. Full hearts. Buy tickets. Come early. We’ll all have to break out the catalog master lists and bingo cards as we try to get to every song we’ve got.”

